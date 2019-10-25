Friday Night Blitz: Week 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Week 9 of high school football and WSAV will have all the scores and highlights for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry right here.

This week for your Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, we’re bringing you Savannah Christian Prep vs. Savannah Country Day.

The Savannah Country Day hornets are looking for the win tonight to make them the only undefeated team in the region. Head Coach Jim Collis said he wants the players to enjoy tonight’s game.

“Let’s enjoy the situation that we’re in, go out and relish in it, and have some fun,” Collis said. “That’s what you play high school football for, is games like this.”

Check out WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott's game preview above.

Check back later tonight for all your final scores and highlights.