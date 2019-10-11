Friday Night Blitz: Week 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football is back Friday night for Week 7, and WSAV will again have all the scores and highlights for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Need your Week 6 final scores and highlights? CLICK HERE.

For our Blitz Game of the Week, we’re bringing you Statesboro at Wayne County.

The game is sure to be a good once, as both teams have had impressive performances recently. The Blue Devils beat Effingham County by 35 points a few weeks ago, and the Yellowjackets went undefeated in the regular season last year and went deep into playoffs.

You can watch the full game tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV or stream it live HERE. Check back with us later tonight for a complete list of final scores and game highlights!