Friday Night Blitz: Week 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football is back Friday night for Week 7, and WSAV will again have all the scores and highlights for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

For our Blitz Game of the Week, we’re bringing you Statesboro at Wayne County.

The game is sure to be a good once, as both teams have had impressive performances recently. The Blue Devils beat Effingham County by 35 points a few weeks ago, and the Yellowjackets went undefeated in the regular season last year and went deep into playoffs.

You can watch the full game tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV or stream it live HERE. Check back with us later tonight for a complete list of final scores and game highlights!

