Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football continues with week four Friday night, and we’ve got all your scores and highlights.
Our live Game of the Week this week is Johnson County at Savannah Country Day. Watch the undefeated teams go head to head live HERE.
Here are your current Week 3 scores:
- Bradwell 24 – Tattnall 0
- Brunswick 7 – Camden County 35
- Statesboro 21 – Effingham County 0
- Wayne County 14 – Glynn Academy 17
- New Hampstead 0 – Richmond Hill 14
- South Effingham 7 – West Laurens 14
- Liberty County 41 – Cross Creek 0
- Long County 0 – Vidalia 14
- Pierce County NA – Bradford (FL) NA
- Islands 21 – Beach 14
- Benedictine 49 – Groves 0
- Savannah 7 – Southeast Bulloch 34
- Swainsboro 21 – Washington County 7
- Montgomery County 13 – Claxton 18
- Portal 0 – ECI 30
- MCA 26 – Jenkins County 0
- Johnson County 16 – Savannah Country Day 14
- Wheeler County 6 – Savannah Christian 52
- Treultlen 0 – Calvardy Day 35
- Hilton Head Christian 26 – St. Andrew’s 7
- John Paul II NA – Bethesda Academy NA
- Augusta Prep Day 0 – Frederica Academy 42
- Westfield School 0 – Bulloch Academy 35
- Bluffton 21 – Hartsville 28
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville NA – Hilton Head NA
- Colleton County 6 – May River 17
- Barnwell 14 – Wade Hampton 13
- Orangeburg Prep 13 – Hilton Head Prep 8
- Pee Dee Academy 0 – Thomas Heyward 24