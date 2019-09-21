Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football continues with week four Friday night, and we’ve got all your scores and highlights.

Our live Game of the Week this week is Johnson County at Savannah Country Day. Watch the undefeated teams go head to head live HERE.

Want a reminder of Week 3’s scores and highlights? CLICK HERE.

We’ll have all final scores and a full Game of the Week recap right here later tonight.

Here are your current Week 3 scores: