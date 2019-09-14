Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 final scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football continued Friday night with week three, and we’ve got all the scores and highlights from the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.

Our live Game of the Week this week featured a rivalry game we’ve been trying to get on the air for years. South Effingham took on Effingham County tonight at home and came out on top with a final score of 41-27.

The Mustangs haven’t won this rivalry game in years, but South Effingham is looking like a new team with Head Coach Nathan Clark coming over from Lee County and running back Rocko Griffin transferring from Calvary Day.

Watch our full Game of the Week recap above, plus highlights from the other games in our area.

Here are your Week 3 final scores:

Camden County 24 – Richmond Hill 20

Statesboro 29 – Veterans 19

Ware County 35 – Jonesboro 34

Wayne County 41 – Beaufort 14

Vidalia 15 – Tattnall County 6

Beach 26 – Windsor Forest 20

Blessed Trinity 28 – Benedict 7

Johnson 47 – Groves 0

Jenkins 59 – Savannah 0

Telfair County 42 – Bacon County 10

Metter 21 – ECI 7

Swainsboro 48 – Cross Creek 0

Toombs County 49 – Claxton 31

Jenkins County 44 – Portal 8

Savannah Country Day School 41 – Bryan 0

Frederica Academy 21 – Bethlehem Christian 0

Bulloch Academy 43 – Memorial Day 6

Bluffton 47 – Hanahan 14

May River 46 – Hilton Head 10

Woodland 37 – Battery Creek 6

Wade Hampton 28 – Swansea 21

Hilton Head Christian 57 – Bethesda Academy 40

Thomas Heyward 44 – Hilton Head Prep 7

Carolina Academy 41 – John Paul II 22

Liberty County at Evans County tonight was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.