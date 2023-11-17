SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several amazing wins tonight during Week 14, our final installment of Friday Night Blitz.

One school that had us holding our breath all night was Jenkins High School vs. Dutchtown. Jenkins would pull ahead in the first quarter ahead of the Bulldogs. However, Dutchtown would slowly inch towards taking over the score but, ultimately, Jenkins would hold on tight throughout the fourth quarter.

Jenkins will go to the quarterfinals — the first time since 2019 taking the win over Dutchtown by a single point 28-27.

Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.