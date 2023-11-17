SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several amazing wins tonight during Week 14, our final installment of Friday Night Blitz.

One school that had us holding our breath all night was Jenkins High School vs. Dutchtown. Jenkins would pull ahead in the first quarter ahead of the Bulldogs. However, Dutchtown would slowly inch towards taking over the score but, ultimately, Jenkins would hold on tight throughout the fourth quarter.

Jenkins will go to the quarterfinals — the first time since 2019 taking the win over Dutchtown by a single point 28-27.

Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeFinal Score
Pelham Bryan County34-8F
Telfair CountyPortal 14-12F
George Walton AcademyBulloch Academy35-0F
LaneyPierce County35-14F
ThomasvilleCalvary Day49-0F
LaGrangeBenedictine31-7F
Memorial DayRobert Toombs49-8F
Andrew JacksonHampton County37-21F
JenkinsDutchtown28-27F
Appling CountyCook County24-14F
StatesboroHarris County42-7F
Swainsboro Lamar County18-6F
Emanuel County InstituteEarly County43-34F
Toombs CountyThompson41-31F
Savannah ChristianMorgan County33-10F
New HampsteadStarr’s Mill45-27F
BrunswickMarist41-14F
Pinewood ChristianBrookwood68-31F
Terrell AcademyFrederica Academy51-28F
Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.