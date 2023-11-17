SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several amazing wins tonight during Week 14, our final installment of Friday Night Blitz.
One school that had us holding our breath all night was Jenkins High School vs. Dutchtown. Jenkins would pull ahead in the first quarter ahead of the Bulldogs. However, Dutchtown would slowly inch towards taking over the score but, ultimately, Jenkins would hold on tight throughout the fourth quarter.
Jenkins will go to the quarterfinals — the first time since 2019 taking the win over Dutchtown by a single point 28-27.
Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away
|Home
|Final Score
|Pelham
|Bryan County
|34-8F
|Telfair County
|Portal
|14-12F
|George Walton Academy
|Bulloch Academy
|35-0F
|Laney
|Pierce County
|35-14F
|Thomasville
|Calvary Day
|49-0F
|LaGrange
|Benedictine
|31-7F
|Memorial Day
|Robert Toombs
|49-8F
|Andrew Jackson
|Hampton County
|37-21F
|Jenkins
|Dutchtown
|28-27F
|Appling County
|Cook County
|24-14F
|Statesboro
|Harris County
|42-7F
|Swainsboro
|Lamar County
|18-6F
|Emanuel County Institute
|Early County
|43-34F
|Toombs County
|Thompson
|41-31F
|Savannah Christian
|Morgan County
|33-10F
|New Hampstead
|Starr’s Mill
|45-27F
|Brunswick
|Marist
|41-14F
|Pinewood Christian
|Brookwood
|68-31F
|Terrell Academy
|Frederica Academy
|51-28F