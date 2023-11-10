SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several nail-biting matches tonight with several schools neck and neck in the third and fourth quarters.
Bryan County pulled off their first state playoff win tonight against East Laurens on their own home turf.
Peach County and Savannah Christian battled until their 4th overtime where the Raiders won that battle 48-46.
Listed below are the Week 13 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Home
|Away
|Score
|Swainsboro
|Metter
|20-0F
|Turner County
|Portal
|35-12F
|E. Laurens
|Bryan County
|55-14F
|Lovejoy
|Effingham County
|47-14F
|Peach County
|Savannah Christian
|48-46
|Jackson
|Calvary Day
|48-0F
|Harvester Christian
|Memorial Day
|34-6F
|Northside Christian Academy
|Bethesda Academy
|32-6F
|Lee Academy
|Thomas Heyward
|32-19F
|Andrews
|Hampton County
|48-14F
|McIntosh County Academy
|Clinch County
|38-14F
|Claxton
|Bleckley
|56-7F
|Bacon County
|Lamar County
|38-13F
|Screven County
|Dublin
|49-0F
|Emanuel County Institute
|Lanier County
|41-35F
|Long County
|Mary Persons
|35-19F
|Savannah Country Day
|Upson-Lee
|46-45F
|Jenkins
|Arabia Mountain
|14-13F
|Statesboro
|Tucker
|49-27F
|Grayson
|Richmond Hill
|34-24
|St. Andrew’s
|Tiftarea Academy
|49-27F
|Patrick Henry
|Dorchester Academy
|17-13F
|Beaufort Academy
|Williamsburg Academy
|41-6F
|Hilton Head Christian
|Pinewood Prep
|42-30F
|Beaufort
|Crestwood
|41-6F
Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.