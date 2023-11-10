SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several nail-biting matches tonight with several schools neck and neck in the third and fourth quarters.

Bryan County pulled off their first state playoff win tonight against East Laurens on their own home turf.

Peach County and Savannah Christian battled until their 4th overtime where the Raiders won that battle 48-46.

Listed below are the Week 13 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

HomeAwayScore
SwainsboroMetter20-0F
Turner CountyPortal 35-12F
E. LaurensBryan County55-14F
LovejoyEffingham County47-14F
Peach CountySavannah Christian48-46
JacksonCalvary Day48-0F
Harvester ChristianMemorial Day34-6F
Northside Christian AcademyBethesda Academy32-6F
Lee AcademyThomas Heyward32-19F
AndrewsHampton County48-14F
McIntosh County AcademyClinch County38-14F
ClaxtonBleckley 56-7F
Bacon CountyLamar County38-13F
Screven CountyDublin49-0F
Emanuel County Institute Lanier County41-35F
Long CountyMary Persons35-19F
Savannah Country DayUpson-Lee46-45F
JenkinsArabia Mountain14-13F
StatesboroTucker49-27F
GraysonRichmond Hill34-24
St. Andrew’s Tiftarea Academy49-27F
Patrick HenryDorchester Academy17-13F
Beaufort AcademyWilliamsburg Academy41-6F
Hilton Head Christian Pinewood Prep42-30F
Beaufort Crestwood41-6F

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.