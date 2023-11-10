SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were several nail-biting matches tonight with several schools neck and neck in the third and fourth quarters.

Bryan County pulled off their first state playoff win tonight against East Laurens on their own home turf.

Peach County and Savannah Christian battled until their 4th overtime where the Raiders won that battle 48-46.

Listed below are the Week 13 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Home Away Score Swainsboro Metter 20-0F Turner County Portal 35-12F E. Laurens Bryan County 55-14F Lovejoy Effingham County 47-14F Peach County Savannah Christian 48-46 Jackson Calvary Day 48-0F Harvester Christian Memorial Day 34-6F Northside Christian Academy Bethesda Academy 32-6F Lee Academy Thomas Heyward 32-19F Andrews Hampton County 48-14F McIntosh County Academy Clinch County 38-14F Claxton Bleckley 56-7F Bacon County Lamar County 38-13F Screven County Dublin 49-0F Emanuel County Institute Lanier County 41-35F Long County Mary Persons 35-19F Savannah Country Day Upson-Lee 46-45F Jenkins Arabia Mountain 14-13F Statesboro Tucker 49-27F Grayson Richmond Hill 34-24 St. Andrew’s Tiftarea Academy 49-27F Patrick Henry Dorchester Academy 17-13F Beaufort Academy Williamsburg Academy 41-6F Hilton Head Christian Pinewood Prep 42-30F Beaufort Crestwood 41-6F

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.