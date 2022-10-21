SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Wayne County Yellow Jackets in a 31–10 victory.

The Cadets shined underneath the Friday Night Blitz lights once again this season and moved their record to 6-2 on the season. Benedictine also remains undefeated in region play at 3-0.

Despite losing, the Yellow Jackets are still sitting pretty at 6-2. However, they are no longer undefeated in regional play, now sitting at 2-1.

Nonetheless, WSAV was excited to bounce back and deliver a Game of the Week.

We still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 10 matchups below.