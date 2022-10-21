SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Wayne County Yellow Jackets in a 31–10 victory.

The Cadets shined underneath the Friday Night Blitz lights once again this season and moved their record to 6-2 on the season. Benedictine also remains undefeated in region play at 3-0.

Despite losing, the Yellow Jackets are still sitting pretty at 6-2. However, they are no longer undefeated in regional play, now sitting at 2-1.

Nonetheless, WSAV was excited to bounce back and deliver a Game of the Week.

We still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 10 matchups below.

Away teamHome teamScore
Wayne CountyBenedictine10—31 F
Memorial DayThomas Jefferson Academy20-54 F
CoffeeJenkins42-7 F
BeaufortNorth Charleston48-8 F
Trinity CollegiateHilton Head Prep16-0 F
New HampsteadIslands48-7 F
BeachSavannah Christian7—49 F
John Paul IIHilton Head Christian32-48 F
VidaliaAppling County13—34 F
Colleton PrepBeaufort Academy19—20 F
St. Andrew’sPinewood Christian26—30 F
BranchvilleWhale Branch7-35 F
Liberty CountyLong County33—32 F
Frederica AcademyBulloch Academy42-20 F
Windsor ForestPierce County14—49 F
MetterClaxton42—0 F
Savannah Country DayCalvary Day13-56 F
ECIMcIntosh County Academy21—28 F
Screven CountySavannah32—0 F
Worth CountyJeff Davis43—7 F
Andrew JacksonPatrick Henry12—52 F
GrovesJohnson6—40 F
BlufftonMay River7-14 F
BrunswickSouth Effingham42—3 F
EstillBethune Bowman50-0 F
Bacon CountyPelham24—47 F
James IslandHilton Head Island45—8 F
Bradwell InstituteStatesboro14—41 F
Montgomery CountyJenkins County7—53 F
Allendale-FairfaxBamberg-Ehrhardt0-35 F
Tattnall CountyBrantley County35—13 F
Pinewood PrepThomas Heyward40—20 F