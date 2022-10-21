SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Wayne County Yellow Jackets in a 31–10 victory.
The Cadets shined underneath the Friday Night Blitz lights once again this season and moved their record to 6-2 on the season. Benedictine also remains undefeated in region play at 3-0.
Despite losing, the Yellow Jackets are still sitting pretty at 6-2. However, they are no longer undefeated in regional play, now sitting at 2-1.
Nonetheless, WSAV was excited to bounce back and deliver a Game of the Week.
We still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 10 matchups below.
|Away team
|Home team
|Score
|Wayne County
|Benedictine
|10—31 F
|Memorial Day
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
|20-54 F
|Coffee
|Jenkins
|42-7 F
|Beaufort
|North Charleston
|48-8 F
|Trinity Collegiate
|Hilton Head Prep
|16-0 F
|New Hampstead
|Islands
|48-7 F
|Beach
|Savannah Christian
|7—49 F
|John Paul II
|Hilton Head Christian
|32-48 F
|Vidalia
|Appling County
|13—34 F
|Colleton Prep
|Beaufort Academy
|19—20 F
|St. Andrew’s
|Pinewood Christian
|26—30 F
|Branchville
|Whale Branch
|7-35 F
|Liberty County
|Long County
|33—32 F
|Frederica Academy
|Bulloch Academy
|42-20 F
|Windsor Forest
|Pierce County
|14—49 F
|Metter
|Claxton
|42—0 F
|Savannah Country Day
|Calvary Day
|13-56 F
|ECI
|McIntosh County Academy
|21—28 F
|Screven County
|Savannah
|32—0 F
|Worth County
|Jeff Davis
|43—7 F
|Andrew Jackson
|Patrick Henry
|12—52 F
|Groves
|Johnson
|6—40 F
|Bluffton
|May River
|7-14 F
|Brunswick
|South Effingham
|42—3 F
|Estill
|Bethune Bowman
|50-0 F
|Bacon County
|Pelham
|24—47 F
|James Island
|Hilton Head Island
|45—8 F
|Bradwell Institute
|Statesboro
|14—41 F
|Montgomery County
|Jenkins County
|7—53 F
|Allendale-Fairfax
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|0-35 F
|Tattnall County
|Brantley County
|35—13 F
|Pinewood Prep
|Thomas Heyward
|40—20 F