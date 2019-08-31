Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 final scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the first official week of high school football and we’ve got a full rundown of scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Last week, Week 0 had a handful of games, but now every team is either starting their season or trying to build off last week’s games. (If you’re curious, visit here for a list of scores and more.)

If you haven’t heard, we’re back with our live Game of the Week broadcasts each Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can catch them on wsav.com/livestream or WSAV CW.

Our live broadcast this week featured the “Bluffton Bowl,” pitting rivals May River High School and Bluffton High School. Bluffton Bobcats put up a good fight, but the May River Sharks fought harder.

They took home the Bluffton Bowl for the second year in a row with a final score of 54-14.

In other Lowcountry news, the Battery Creek vs. Beaufort game was postponed due to a “potential threat of violence.” We’ll keep you updated on their plans for rescheduling, but you can read more on that here.

We have a whole host of other games to talk about, so be sure to click play on those highlights above. Here are your Week 1 final scores: