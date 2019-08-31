Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 final scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the first official week of high school football and we’ve got a full rundown of scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Last week, Week 0 had a handful of games, but now every team is either starting their season or trying to build off last week’s games. (If you’re curious, visit here for a list of scores and more.)

If you haven’t heard, we’re back with our live Game of the Week broadcasts each Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can catch them on wsav.com/livestream or WSAV CW.

Our live broadcast this week featured the “Bluffton Bowl,” pitting rivals May River High School and Bluffton High School. Bluffton Bobcats put up a good fight, but the May River Sharks fought harder.

They took home the Bluffton Bowl for the second year in a row with a final score of 54-14.

In other Lowcountry news, the Battery Creek vs. Beaufort game was postponed due to a “potential threat of violence.” We’ll keep you updated on their plans for rescheduling, but you can read more on that here.

We have a whole host of other games to talk about, so be sure to click play on those highlights above. Here are your Week 1 final scores:

  • Liberty County 42 – Bradwell Institute 10
  • Effingham County 54 – Groves 0
  • Bartram Trail 24 – Brunswick 7
  • Ware County 23 – Burke County 10
  • New Hampstead 48 – Beach 16
  • South Effingham 29 – Jenkins 26 (OT)
  • Statesboro 31 – Greenbrier 0
  • Wayne County 42 – Long County 0
  • Pierce County 50 – Bacon County 0
  • Metter 21 – Islands 17
  • Calvary Day 20 – Johnson 12
  • Hephzibah 33 – Savannah High 12
  • Screven County 26 – Southeast Bulloch 23
  • Jeff Davis 22 – Windsor Forrest 14
  • Claxton 50 – Bryan County 8
  • Toombs County 24 – Hancock Central 0
  • Appling County 24 – Vidalia 0
  • Treutlen 40 – Portal 14
  • Oceanside Collegiate 49 – Savannah Christian 7
  • Savannah Country Day 20 – Stratford Academy 7
  • Bethesda Academy 32 – St. Andrew’s 28
  • Bulloch Academy at Burke Academy
  • Montgomery County 41 – Lanier County 39
  • St. James 24 – Hilton Head 10
  • Thomas Heyward 52 – John Paul II 8

