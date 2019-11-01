Friday Night Blitz: Wade Hampton vs. May River

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The region crown is up for grabs in the Lowcountry as the Wade Hampton Red Devils take on the May River Sharks in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

A close football game is expected — probably with a lower score than some might think. The Sharks and Red Devils are going head to head with great defenses and coaches who have gotten to know one another.

Tune in on-air on WSAV or wsav.com/livestream starting at 7:30 p.m. for our live broadcast from Bluffton. WSAV Sports will have all of the best highlights from this game and much more at 11:15 p.m.