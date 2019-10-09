‘Friday Night Blitz’ takes over WSAV! Here’s how to watch regular programming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week on WSAV, the “Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week” takes over NBC beginning at 7:30 p.m.

While we’re excited to bring the football game between Statesboro High School vs. Wayne County High School live, we understand many of you will want to see your regular programming.

Some of your favorite shows, including “Jeopardy!,” “Dateline” and “The Blacklist” will instead air at special times. So be sure to set your DVR:

“Jeopardy!” will air ahead of its normal time Friday at noon

“Dateline” will air early Saturday morning at 2:05 a.m.

“The Blacklist” will air right after “Saturday Night Live” at 1:05 a.m. Sunday

Visit nbc.com and sign in with your TV provider to stream your shows at their regular time.

“Friday Night Blitz” will be airing on WSAV again on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. We will keep you updated with additional programming changes.