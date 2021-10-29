Friday Night Blitz preview: Windsor Forest at Southeast Bulloch

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — As the regular season is nearing its end, WSAV News 3 is excited to bring viewers to Southeast Bulloch Highschool where The Jackets play host to the Windsor Forest Knights.
The Jackets are vying to keep its region championship dreams afloat. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Investigative Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.
But the action doesn’t stop there. Check out WSAV’s featured matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.
|AWAY TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|SCORES
|St. Andrew’s
|@
|Bulloch Academy
|Islands
|@
|Benedictine
|Battery Creek
|@
|North Charleston
|Greenwood Christian
|@
|Thomas Heyward
|Johnson
|@
|Savannah
|Appling County
|@
|Brantley County
|Bethesda Academy
|@
|Dorchester Academy
|Jenkins County
|@
|Screven County
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|@
|Memorial Day
|Wade Hampton
|@
|Barnwell
|Bryan County
|@
|Emanuel County Institute
|Pinewood Christian
|@
|Frederica Academy
|Tattnall County
|@
|Pierce County
|Wheeler County
|@
|Montgomery County
|Terrell Academy
|@
|Robert Tooms Christian Academy
|May River
|@
|Hilton Head
|Metter
|@
|Claxton
|Toombs County
|@
|Swainsboro
|Richmond Hill
|@
|South Effingham
|Faith Christian
|@
|Patrick Henry Academy
|Bluffton
|@
|James Island
|John Paul II
|@
|Beaufort Academy
|Bradwell Institute
|@
|Brunswick
|Allendale
|@
|Estill
|Statesboro
|@
|Effingham County
|Beaufort
|@
|Colleton County
|McIntosh County Academy
|@
|Portal
|Jenkins
|@
|New Hampstead
|Beach
|@
|Liberty County
|Windsor Forest
|@
|Southeast Bulloch
|Jeff Davis
|@
|East Laurens
|Bacon County
|@
|Vidalia