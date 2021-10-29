Friday Night Blitz preview: Windsor Forest at Southeast Bulloch

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — As the regular season is nearing its end, WSAV News 3 is excited to bring viewers to Southeast Bulloch Highschool where The Jackets play host to the Windsor Forest Knights.

The Jackets are vying to keep its region championship dreams afloat. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Investigative Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.

But the action doesn’t stop there. Check out WSAV’s featured matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.

AWAY TEAMHOME TEAMSCORES
St. Andrew’s @Bulloch Academy
Islands @Benedictine
Battery Creek@North Charleston
Greenwood Christian@Thomas Heyward
Johnson@Savannah
Appling County@Brantley County
Bethesda Academy@Dorchester Academy
Jenkins County@Screven County
Southwest Georgia Academy@Memorial Day
Wade Hampton@Barnwell
Bryan County@Emanuel County Institute
Pinewood Christian@Frederica Academy
Tattnall County@Pierce County
Wheeler County@Montgomery County
Terrell Academy@Robert Tooms Christian Academy
May River@Hilton Head
Metter@Claxton
Toombs County@Swainsboro
Richmond Hill@South Effingham 
Faith Christian@Patrick Henry Academy
Bluffton@James Island
John Paul II@Beaufort Academy
Bradwell Institute@Brunswick 
Allendale@Estill
Statesboro@Effingham County
Beaufort@Colleton County
McIntosh County Academy@Portal
Jenkins@New Hampstead
Beach@Liberty County
Windsor Forest@Southeast Bulloch
Jeff Davis@East Laurens
Bacon County@Vidalia

