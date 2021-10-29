Friday Night Blitz preview: Windsor Forest at Southeast Bulloch

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — As the regular season is nearing its end, WSAV News 3 is excited to bring viewers to Southeast Bulloch Highschool where The Jackets play host to the Windsor Forest Knights.

The Jackets are vying to keep its region championship dreams afloat. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Investigative Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.

But the action doesn’t stop there. Check out WSAV’s featured matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.