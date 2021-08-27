Friday Night Blitz: Nearly dozen games canceled due to COVID infections

Friday Night Blitz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Football teams across the Coastal Empire are feeling the impacts of record COVID-19 infections with nearly a dozen games being canceled this week.

WSAV News 3’s original Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute was canceled due to COVID-19 as well. The Liberty County School System will shift to virtual learning for two weeks, canceling all sports events.

See the full list of canceled games below.

  • Bradwell Institute vs Liberty County
  • Richmond Hill vs Burke County
  • Tatnall County vs Toombs County
  • Whale Branch vs Bethune-Bowman
  • Ridgeland vs Hardeeville
  • Colleton County vs Ashley Ridge
  • Atkinson vs Jeff Davis
  • Orangeburg Prep vs John Paul II
  • Screven vs Savannah-Chatham County
  • Groves vs Josey
  • Beach vs Jenkins

