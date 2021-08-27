Friday Night Blitz: Nearly dozen games canceled due to COVID infections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Football teams across the Coastal Empire are feeling the impacts of record COVID-19 infections with nearly a dozen games being canceled this week.
WSAV News 3’s original Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute was canceled due to COVID-19 as well. The Liberty County School System will shift to virtual learning for two weeks, canceling all sports events.
See the full list of canceled games below.
- Bradwell Institute vs Liberty County
- Richmond Hill vs Burke County
- Tatnall County vs Toombs County
- Whale Branch vs Bethune-Bowman
- Ridgeland vs Hardeeville
- Colleton County vs Ashley Ridge
- Atkinson vs Jeff Davis
- Orangeburg Prep vs John Paul II
- Screven vs Savannah-Chatham County
- Groves vs Josey
- Beach vs Jenkins