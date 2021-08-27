Friday Night Blitz: Nearly dozen games canceled due to COVID infections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Football teams across the Coastal Empire are feeling the impacts of record COVID-19 infections with nearly a dozen games being canceled this week.

WSAV News 3’s original Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute was canceled due to COVID-19 as well. The Liberty County School System will shift to virtual learning for two weeks, canceling all sports events.

See the full list of canceled games below.