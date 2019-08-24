Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Friday night in late August, and that means the Blitz is back.

For our first Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Savannah Christian Preparatory School hosted Athens Academy.

Last year, the Raiders played the Spartans close on the road, losing by just 13 points. But Friday, Athens Academy proved not only are they one of the best teams in their class, but that their 2018 win was no fluke.

They came out on top, with a 35-7 win over Savannah Christian.

Check out more highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry above, with final scores here:

Jenkins High 35- New Hampstead 12

Rockledge 19 – Ware County 7

Jenkins County 6 – Windsor Forest 14

Grovetown 0 – Richmond Hill 44

Fitzgerald 46 – Bacon County 3

Wade Hampton 33 – Lee Central 14

Coffee 38 – Brunswick High 21

Glynn Academy 6 – Fort Dorchester 31

Bradwell Institute 23 – Dodge County 43

Savannah High 6 – Hilton Head 28

South Effingham 62 – Long Country 27

Whale Branch 9 – Battery Creek 6

Effingham County 15 – Evans County 18

McIntosh County Academy 7 – Pierce County 49

John Paul II 6 – Cardinal Newman 42

Beaufort 21 – Flora 37

Hilton Head Prep 37 – Memorial 27

Screven County 44 – Bluffton High 41 (OT)

We’re excited to bring you next week’s Blitz Game of the Week live on WSAV-CW and online. It’s a Lowcountry rivalry you won’t want to miss: Bluffton vs. May River.