BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — New Hampstead will travel to Southeast Bulloch tonight. New Hampstead comes in at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 3 of Class AAAA after the loss last week to No. 1 ranked Benedictine. The Phoenix have lost three straight contests after starting the year 2-0.

Southeast Bulloch comes in at 4-2 after they defeated Islands 30-7 last week. The Yellow Jackets are winners of three of their last four outings. 

These two schools, which are separated by about 36 miles, have only played each other once – That was last year New Hampstead picked up the win 34-22.

Will a close loss like the one last week energize New Hampstead or will Southeast Bulloch continue its win streak?

Find out what happens next at this exciting game! Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 8 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScores
Hilton Head PrepJohn Paul II0-0
Battery CreekBeaufort0-0
Williamsburg AcademyBeaufort Academy0-0
Tombs CountyAppling County0-0
Savannah HighMetter0-0
JohnsonSavannah Christian0-0
Long CountyBeach0-0
GrovesCalvary Day0-0
Wayne CountyIslands0-0
Colleton Prep Bethesda Academy0-0
New HampsteadSoutheast Bulloch0-0
BenedictineBurke County0-0
GreenbriarStatesboro0-0
Portal Montgomery County0-0
South EffinghamGlynn Academy0-0
Memorial DayPinewood Christian0-0
St. Andrew’s Trinity Christian0-0
Bulloch AcademyBriarwood Academy0-0
Patrick Henry AcademyDorchester Academy0-0
McIntosh County AcademyJenkins County0-0
Richmond HillCamden County0-0
Bacon CountyJohnson County0-0
Bradwell InstituteCoffee0-0
Bluffton Lucy Beckham0-0
Hilton Head IslandColleton County0-0
Jeff DavisDodge County0-0
Windsor Forest Brantley County0-0
EdistoHampton County0-0
Effingham CountyGrovetown0-0

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.