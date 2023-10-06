BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — New Hampstead will travel to Southeast Bulloch tonight. New Hampstead comes in at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 3 of Class AAAA after the loss last week to No. 1 ranked Benedictine. The Phoenix have lost three straight contests after starting the year 2-0.
Southeast Bulloch comes in at 4-2 after they defeated Islands 30-7 last week. The Yellow Jackets are winners of three of their last four outings.
These two schools, which are separated by about 36 miles, have only played each other once – That was last year New Hampstead picked up the win 34-22.
Will a close loss like the one last week energize New Hampstead or will Southeast Bulloch continue its win streak?
Find out what happens next at this exciting game! Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.
Listed below are the Week 8 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away
|Home
|Scores
|Hilton Head Prep
|John Paul II
|0-0
|Battery Creek
|Beaufort
|0-0
|Williamsburg Academy
|Beaufort Academy
|0-0
|Tombs County
|Appling County
|0-0
|Savannah High
|Metter
|0-0
|Johnson
|Savannah Christian
|0-0
|Long County
|Beach
|0-0
|Groves
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|Wayne County
|Islands
|0-0
|Colleton Prep
|Bethesda Academy
|0-0
|New Hampstead
|Southeast Bulloch
|0-0
|Benedictine
|Burke County
|0-0
|Greenbriar
|Statesboro
|0-0
|Portal
|Montgomery County
|0-0
|South Effingham
|Glynn Academy
|0-0
|Memorial Day
|Pinewood Christian
|0-0
|St. Andrew’s
|Trinity Christian
|0-0
|Bulloch Academy
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|Patrick Henry Academy
|Dorchester Academy
|0-0
|McIntosh County Academy
|Jenkins County
|0-0
|Richmond Hill
|Camden County
|0-0
|Bacon County
|Johnson County
|0-0
|Bradwell Institute
|Coffee
|0-0
|Bluffton
|Lucy Beckham
|0-0
|Hilton Head Island
|Colleton County
|0-0
|Jeff Davis
|Dodge County
|0-0
|Windsor Forest
|Brantley County
|0-0
|Edisto
|Hampton County
|0-0
|Effingham County
|Grovetown
|0-0
Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.