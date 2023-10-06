BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — New Hampstead will travel to Southeast Bulloch tonight. New Hampstead comes in at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 3 of Class AAAA after the loss last week to No. 1 ranked Benedictine. The Phoenix have lost three straight contests after starting the year 2-0.

Southeast Bulloch comes in at 4-2 after they defeated Islands 30-7 last week. The Yellow Jackets are winners of three of their last four outings.

These two schools, which are separated by about 36 miles, have only played each other once – That was last year New Hampstead picked up the win 34-22.

Will a close loss like the one last week energize New Hampstead or will Southeast Bulloch continue its win streak?

Find out what happens next at this exciting game! Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 8 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Hilton Head Prep John Paul II 0-0 Battery Creek Beaufort 0-0 Williamsburg Academy Beaufort Academy 0-0 Tombs County Appling County 0-0 Savannah High Metter 0-0 Johnson Savannah Christian 0-0 Long County Beach 0-0 Groves Calvary Day 0-0 Wayne County Islands 0-0 Colleton Prep Bethesda Academy 0-0 New Hampstead Southeast Bulloch 0-0 Benedictine Burke County 0-0 Greenbriar Statesboro 0-0 Portal Montgomery County 0-0 South Effingham Glynn Academy 0-0 Memorial Day Pinewood Christian 0-0 St. Andrew’s Trinity Christian 0-0 Bulloch Academy Briarwood Academy 0-0 Patrick Henry Academy Dorchester Academy 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Jenkins County 0-0 Richmond Hill Camden County 0-0 Bacon County Johnson County 0-0 Bradwell Institute Coffee 0-0 Bluffton Lucy Beckham 0-0 Hilton Head Island Colleton County 0-0 Jeff Davis Dodge County 0-0 Windsor Forest Brantley County 0-0 Edisto Hampton County 0-0 Effingham County Grovetown 0-0

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.