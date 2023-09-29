GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Gamecocks are preparing to take on the Mustangs tonight on South Effingham’s home turf in Guyton.

South Effingham comes to this game after losing to Effingham County, 42-7. The Mustangs are 3-1 under first Head Coach Loren Purvis. This week, they are looking to rebound. As for Screven County, they are 2-3. Last week, they defeated Warren County 28-0. Coach Purvis keeping a lot of principles of that Wing-T offense.

In addition, these teams have played eight times, and each time Screven County has won.

South Effingham County has never beaten Screven County. They started playing in 1996 and played each year until 2003. They were supposed to play last year, but the game was canceled.

Will the Gamecocks keep their winning streak alive or will the Mustangs take home their first win on their own turf during their coveted homecoming game?

Watch it all LIVE by watching our livestream above.

Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 7 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.