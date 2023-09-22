SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For our sixth installment of our Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week Calvary Day at Savannah Christian!

This game is bound to be exciting with two of the top five teams in Class AAA facing off in a cross-town throwdown tonight.

Savannah Christian comes into this game 3-1. The loss came to Alan Chadwick and Marist. Right now, Savannah Christian leads the all-time series in this matchup 26-18. But recently, the two are evenly split 7-7 over the last 14 years.

You can watch an entire live stream of the game above.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 6 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScores
Beaufort AcademyHilton Head Christian0-0
BeaufortBluffton0-0
JenkinsClaxton0-0
Mount de Sales AcademyPinewood Christian0-0
Irwin CountyMetter0-0
Calvary DaySavannah Christian0-0
Effingham CountySouth Effingham 0-0
St. Andrew’s Memorial Day0-0
Long CountySavannah Country Day0-0
CoffeeRichmond Hill0-0
VidaliaWindsor Forest0-0
BeachGroves0-0
Toombs CountyTattnall County0-0
JenkinsWayne County0-0
HephzibahSoutheast Bulloch0-0
JohnsonLiberty County0-0
McIntosh AcademyBradwell Institute 0-0
Montgomery CountyTreutlen0-0
Bryan CountyTelfair County0-0
Portal Wilkinson County0-0
Patrick Henry AcademyClarendon Hall0-0
Johnson CountyEmanuel County Institute0-0
Jeff DavisCook0-0
Battery Creek Whale Branch0-0
Hilton Head PrepPee Dee Academy0-0
StatesboroBurke County0-0
Bethesda AcademyPalmetto Christian Academy0-0