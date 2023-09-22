SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For our sixth installment of our Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week Calvary Day at Savannah Christian!
This game is bound to be exciting with two of the top five teams in Class AAA facing off in a cross-town throwdown tonight.
Savannah Christian comes into this game 3-1. The loss came to Alan Chadwick and Marist. Right now, Savannah Christian leads the all-time series in this matchup 26-18. But recently, the two are evenly split 7-7 over the last 14 years.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Listed below are the Week 6 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away
|Home
|Scores
|Beaufort Academy
|Hilton Head Christian
|0-0
|Beaufort
|Bluffton
|0-0
|Jenkins
|Claxton
|0-0
|Mount de Sales Academy
|Pinewood Christian
|0-0
|Irwin County
|Metter
|0-0
|Calvary Day
|Savannah Christian
|0-0
|Effingham County
|South Effingham
|0-0
|St. Andrew’s
|Memorial Day
|0-0
|Long County
|Savannah Country Day
|0-0
|Coffee
|Richmond Hill
|0-0
|Vidalia
|Windsor Forest
|0-0
|Beach
|Groves
|0-0
|Toombs County
|Tattnall County
|0-0
|Jenkins
|Wayne County
|0-0
|Hephzibah
|Southeast Bulloch
|0-0
|Johnson
|Liberty County
|0-0
|McIntosh Academy
|Bradwell Institute
|0-0
|Montgomery County
|Treutlen
|0-0
|Bryan County
|Telfair County
|0-0
|Portal
|Wilkinson County
|0-0
|Patrick Henry Academy
|Clarendon Hall
|0-0
|Johnson County
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|Jeff Davis
|Cook
|0-0
|Battery Creek
|Whale Branch
|0-0
|Hilton Head Prep
|Pee Dee Academy
|0-0
|Statesboro
|Burke County
|0-0
|Bethesda Academy
|Palmetto Christian Academy
|0-0