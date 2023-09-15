SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, two local private schools will square off during our Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week, Week 5 — Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day.

The Hornets prepare to take on Savannah Christian on their home turf — hoping this might give them a slight advantage over the visiting Raiders. Both teams have lost only one game this year. However, Savannah Christian does have a higher scoring average at 41.8 while Savannah Country Day sits slightly lower at a solid 39.

Now, it’s a region game for both teams as well which will determine their futures in the state playoffs. Will the Raiders squash the Hornets on their own field or will Country Day pull off their third win of the season?

Find out during our full live stream of the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 5 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Savannah Christian Savannah Country Day 0-0 First Baptist Church Hilton Head Prep 0-0 May River Beaufort 0-0 Bluffton Battery Creek 0-0 Beach Johnson 0-0 Hebron Christian Benedictine 0-0 Cross Episcopal Bethesda 0-0 New Hampstead Richmond Hill 0-0 Liberty County Calvary Day 0-0 Cross Creek Savannah 0-0 Wayne County Statesboro 0-0 Bryan County Portal 0-0 Groves Long County 0-0 Southeast Bulloch Tattnall County 0-0 Treutlen Toombs County 0-0 Greenwood Christian Patrick Henry Academy 0-0 Metter Dublin 0-0 Burke Whale Branch 0-0 Dorchester Academy Thomas Heyward Academy 0-0 Memorial Day Colleton Prep Academy 0-0 Pinewood Christian First Presbyterian Academy 0-0 Clinch County Bacon County 0-0 Screven County Jenkins County 0-0 Hilton Head Christian Northwood Academy 0-0 Jenkins Carrollton 0-0 Claxton Wheeler County 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Lanier County 0-0 Robert Toombs Christian Valwood 0-0 Hilton Head Island Hampton County 0-0 Orangeburg Prep Beaufort Academy 0-0 Islands Brunswick 0-0 Telfair County Montgomery County 0-0 Augusta Prep Day Bulloch Academy 0-0 Moore Haven Appling County 0-0

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.