SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, two local private schools will square off during our Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week, Week 5 — Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day.

The Hornets prepare to take on Savannah Christian on their home turf — hoping this might give them a slight advantage over the visiting Raiders. Both teams have lost only one game this year. However, Savannah Christian does have a higher scoring average at 41.8 while Savannah Country Day sits slightly lower at a solid 39.

Now, it’s a region game for both teams as well which will determine their futures in the state playoffs. Will the Raiders squash the Hornets on their own field or will Country Day pull off their third win of the season?

Find out during our full live stream of the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 5 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScores
Savannah ChristianSavannah Country Day0-0
First Baptist Church Hilton Head Prep 0-0
May RiverBeaufort0-0
BlufftonBattery Creek 0-0
Beach Johnson0-0
Hebron ChristianBenedictine0-0
Cross Episcopal Bethesda 0-0
New HampsteadRichmond Hill0-0
Liberty CountyCalvary Day0-0
Cross Creek Savannah0-0
Wayne CountyStatesboro0-0
Bryan County Portal0-0
Groves Long County0-0
Southeast Bulloch Tattnall County0-0
Treutlen Toombs County0-0
Greenwood Christian Patrick Henry Academy0-0
MetterDublin0-0
BurkeWhale Branch0-0
Dorchester Academy Thomas Heyward Academy0-0
Memorial DayColleton Prep Academy0-0
Pinewood ChristianFirst Presbyterian Academy0-0
Clinch CountyBacon County0-0
Screven CountyJenkins County0-0
Hilton Head ChristianNorthwood Academy0-0
JenkinsCarrollton0-0
ClaxtonWheeler County0-0
McIntosh County AcademyLanier County0-0
Robert Toombs Christian Valwood0-0
Hilton Head IslandHampton County0-0
Orangeburg PrepBeaufort Academy0-0
IslandsBrunswick0-0
Telfair CountyMontgomery County0-0
Augusta Prep DayBulloch Academy0-0
Moore Haven Appling County0-0

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.