SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Gators are headed to one of their biggest games of the year against the Cadets — both teams are currently 3-0. Tonight, we see which team will come out on top.
Benedictine is the class 4A champion, but Ware County also holds an impressive title as the class 5A champion — both teams are very well-coached. Coach Jason Strickland of Ware County went back-to-back at their last state championship games — although they didn’t win — the run was pretty impressive, to say the least. However, Benedictine’s coach, Danny Britt, says this is a game of revenge as Benedictine fell to Ware County last year.
Only one team can win — watch it all live here after the 7:30 p.m. kickoff!
Listed below are the Week 3 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away
|Home
|Scores
|Claxton
|Groves
|0-0
|Butler
|Savannah
|0-0
|Hilton Head Prep
|St. Andrew’s
|0-0
|Carolina Academy
|Bethesda Academy
|0-0
|Charlotte Christian
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|0-0
|Wheeler County
|Montgomery County
|0-0
|Metter
|Jeff Davis
|0-0
|Effingham County
|Southeast Bulloch
|0-0
|Trinity Christian
|Bulloch Academy
|0-0
|Pierce County
|Liberty County
|0-0
|South Effingham
|Bradwell Institute
|0-0
|Robert Toombs
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|Tattnall County
|Hephzibah
|0-0
|Beaufort
|Goose Creek
|0-0
|Bacon County
|Atkinson County
|0-0
|Johnson
|Brantley
|0-0
|Patrick Henry Academy
|Calhoun Academy
|0-0
|Hilton Head Christian
|Ben Lippen
|0-0
|Portal
|Screven County
|0-0
|Wilson
|Hilton Head Island
|0-0
|CA Johnson
|Hampton County
|0-0
|Beaufort Academy
|Greenwood Christian
|0-0
|Thomas Heyward Academy
|St. John’s Christian
|0-0
|New Hampstead
|Camden County
|0-0
|West Laurens
|Vidalia
|0-0
|Jefferson County
|Toombs County
|0-0
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.