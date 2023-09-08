SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Gators are headed to one of their biggest games of the year against the Cadets — both teams are currently 3-0. Tonight, we see which team will come out on top.

Benedictine is the class 4A champion, but Ware County also holds an impressive title as the class 5A champion — both teams are very well-coached. Coach Jason Strickland of Ware County went back-to-back at their last state championship games — although they didn’t win — the run was pretty impressive, to say the least. However, Benedictine’s coach, Danny Britt, says this is a game of revenge as Benedictine fell to Ware County last year.

Only one team can win — watch it all live here after the 7:30 p.m. kickoff!

Listed below are the Week 3 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Claxton Groves 0-0 Butler Savannah 0-0 Hilton Head Prep St. Andrew’s 0-0 Carolina Academy Bethesda Academy 0-0 Charlotte Christian Calvary Day 0-0 Ware County Benedictine 0-0 Wheeler County Montgomery County 0-0 Metter Jeff Davis 0-0 Effingham County Southeast Bulloch 0-0 Trinity Christian Bulloch Academy 0-0 Pierce County Liberty County 0-0 South Effingham Bradwell Institute 0-0 Robert Toombs Briarwood Academy 0-0 Tattnall County Hephzibah 0-0 Beaufort Goose Creek 0-0 Bacon County Atkinson County 0-0 Johnson Brantley 0-0 Patrick Henry Academy Calhoun Academy 0-0 Hilton Head Christian Ben Lippen 0-0 Portal Screven County 0-0 Wilson Hilton Head Island 0-0 CA Johnson Hampton County 0-0 Beaufort Academy Greenwood Christian 0-0 Thomas Heyward Academy St. John’s Christian 0-0 New Hampstead Camden County 0-0 West Laurens Vidalia 0-0 Jefferson County Toombs County 0-0

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.