SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Gators are headed to one of their biggest games of the year against the Cadets — both teams are currently 3-0. Tonight, we see which team will come out on top.

Benedictine is the class 4A champion, but Ware County also holds an impressive title as the class 5A champion — both teams are very well-coached. Coach Jason Strickland of Ware County went back-to-back at their last state championship games — although they didn’t win — the run was pretty impressive, to say the least. However, Benedictine’s coach, Danny Britt, says this is a game of revenge as Benedictine fell to Ware County last year.

Only one team can win — watch it all live here after the 7:30 p.m. kickoff!

Listed below are the Week 3 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScores
ClaxtonGroves0-0
ButlerSavannah0-0
Hilton Head PrepSt. Andrew’s0-0
Carolina AcademyBethesda Academy0-0
Charlotte ChristianCalvary Day0-0
Ware CountyBenedictine0-0
Wheeler CountyMontgomery County0-0
MetterJeff Davis0-0
Effingham CountySoutheast Bulloch0-0
Trinity ChristianBulloch Academy0-0
Pierce CountyLiberty County0-0
South Effingham Bradwell Institute0-0
Robert ToombsBriarwood Academy0-0
Tattnall CountyHephzibah0-0
Beaufort Goose Creek0-0
Bacon CountyAtkinson County0-0
JohnsonBrantley0-0
Patrick Henry AcademyCalhoun Academy0-0
Hilton Head ChristianBen Lippen0-0
PortalScreven County0-0
WilsonHilton Head Island0-0
CA JohnsonHampton County0-0
Beaufort AcademyGreenwood Christian0-0
Thomas Heyward AcademySt. John’s Christian0-0
New HampsteadCamden County0-0
West LaurensVidalia0-0
Jefferson County Toombs County0-0

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.