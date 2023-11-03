EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Game of the Week will be featuring Brunswick High School against Effingham High School.

Brunswick and Effingham County are both chasing the region title. These teams met last year for the region championship – a game that Brunswick won 30-27. Will tonight’s game be another close contest? Effingham County does come into the matchup 6-3 overall and with a perfect 5-0 in the region.

Brunswick comes in at 6-2 and 4-1 in region play. The one loss came from Glynn Academy in overtime 22-15. Now, Effingham County has not won the region title since 1995 – the same year as the premier of the first Toy Story movie.

So tonight, Effingham will be trying to end a 28-year drought.

Meanwhile, Brunswick will be aiming for a three-peat as region champs.

Listed below are the Week 12 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Score Lakeview Whale Branch 0-0 Orangeburg Prep Beaufort Academy Groves Savannah Country Day Beach Calvary Day Frederica Academy St. Andrew’s Greenwood Christian Bethesda Academy Evans South Effingham Brunswick Effingham County Jenkins County Portal Jenkins Statesboro Greenbrier Bradwell Institute Claxton Bryan County Bulloch Academy Pinewood Christian May River Myrtle Beach Beaufort Loris Bluffton Richland-Northeast Pee De Academy Hilton Head Christian Academy Tattnall County Pierce County Southeast Bulloch Academy Burke County Irwin County Bacon County Richmond Hill Colquitt County Montgomery County Emanuel County Institute Metter Screven County Toombs County Vidalia Memorial Day Robert Toombs Christian Academy Johnson Long County Sumter County Jeff Davis Brantley County Appling County Bishop England Hampton County

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.