EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Game of the Week will be featuring Brunswick High School against Effingham High School.

Brunswick and Effingham County are both chasing the region title. These teams met last year for the region championship – a game that Brunswick won 30-27. Will tonight’s game be another close contest? Effingham County does come into the matchup 6-3 overall and with a perfect 5-0 in the region. 

Brunswick comes in at 6-2  and 4-1 in region play. The one loss came from Glynn Academy in overtime 22-15. Now, Effingham County has not won the region title since 1995 – the same year as the premier of the first Toy Story movie. 

So tonight, Effingham will be trying to end a 28-year drought.

Meanwhile, Brunswick will be aiming for a three-peat as region champs.

Listed below are the Week 12 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScore
LakeviewWhale Branch0-0
Orangeburg PrepBeaufort Academy
GrovesSavannah Country Day
Beach Calvary Day
Frederica AcademySt. Andrew’s
Greenwood ChristianBethesda Academy
EvansSouth Effingham
BrunswickEffingham County
Jenkins CountyPortal
JenkinsStatesboro
GreenbrierBradwell Institute
ClaxtonBryan County
Bulloch AcademyPinewood Christian
May River Myrtle Beach
BeaufortLoris
BlufftonRichland-Northeast
Pee De AcademyHilton Head Christian Academy
Tattnall CountyPierce County
Southeast Bulloch AcademyBurke County
Irwin CountyBacon County
Richmond HillColquitt County
Montgomery CountyEmanuel County Institute
MetterScreven County
Toombs CountyVidalia
Memorial Day Robert Toombs Christian Academy
JohnsonLong County
Sumter CountyJeff Davis
Brantley CountyAppling County
Bishop England Hampton County

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.