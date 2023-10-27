SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Bamberg-Ehrhardt faces off against Whale Branch in a battle of the Lowcountry tonight in Seabrook for the region title.

Both teams are perfect in region play at 3-0. Overall, Whale Branch is 7-0. The last time they were 7-0 was during COVID-19. In 2020, that year they lost in the second round of the playoffs. If Whale Branch wins this game, it will be their third region championship in school history with all three coming under Jerry Hatcher.

As for Bamberg-Ehrhardt, they come in at 8-1 overall. Their one loss is from coming on the road to Denmark-Olar on August 25.

The game kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. on the CW.

Listed below are the Week 11 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away HomeScores
Southwest Georgia AcademyMemorial Day0-0F
GrovesSavannah Christian0-0F
Liberty CountyBeach0-0F
Savannah Country Day Johnson0-0F
LowndesRichmond Hill0-0F
Hilton Head ChristianHilton Head Prep0-0F
BethesdaBeaufort Academy0-0F
Phillip SimmonsBattery Creek0-0F
Southeast BullochWayne County0-0F
Calvary Day Long County0-0F
GrovetownSouth Effingham 0-0F
Screven CountyClaxton0-0F
Savannah HighBryan County0-0F
Appling CountyTattnall County0-0F
Windsor ForestToombs County0-0F
Portal McIntosh County Academy0-0F
Emanuel CountyJenkins County0-0F
Pinewood Christian Frederica Academy0-0F
VidaliaPierce County0-0F
Robert ToombsThomas Jefferson Academy0-0F
Statesboro Ware County0-0F
BlufftonColleton County0-0F
Beaufort Hanahan0-0F
Allendale-FairfaxRidgeland-Hardeeville0-0F
Bacon CountyBrooks County0-0F
Hampton CountyBarnwell0-0F
Thomas Heyward AcademyPatric Henry Academy0-0F
May RiverHilton Head Island0-0F
St. Andrew’s Bulloch Academy0-0F

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.