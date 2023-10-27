SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Bamberg-Ehrhardt faces off against Whale Branch in a battle of the Lowcountry tonight in Seabrook for the region title.

Both teams are perfect in region play at 3-0. Overall, Whale Branch is 7-0. The last time they were 7-0 was during COVID-19. In 2020, that year they lost in the second round of the playoffs. If Whale Branch wins this game, it will be their third region championship in school history with all three coming under Jerry Hatcher.

As for Bamberg-Ehrhardt, they come in at 8-1 overall. Their one loss is from coming on the road to Denmark-Olar on August 25.

The game kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. on the CW.

Listed below are the Week 11 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Southwest Georgia Academy Memorial Day 0-0F Groves Savannah Christian 0-0F Liberty County Beach 0-0F Savannah Country Day Johnson 0-0F Lowndes Richmond Hill 0-0F Hilton Head Christian Hilton Head Prep 0-0F Bethesda Beaufort Academy 0-0F Phillip Simmons Battery Creek 0-0F Southeast Bulloch Wayne County 0-0F Calvary Day Long County 0-0F Grovetown South Effingham 0-0F Screven County Claxton 0-0F Savannah High Bryan County 0-0F Appling County Tattnall County 0-0F Windsor Forest Toombs County 0-0F Portal McIntosh County Academy 0-0F Emanuel County Jenkins County 0-0F Pinewood Christian Frederica Academy 0-0F Vidalia Pierce County 0-0F Robert Toombs Thomas Jefferson Academy 0-0F Statesboro Ware County 0-0F Bluffton Colleton County 0-0F Beaufort Hanahan 0-0F Allendale-Fairfax Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0-0F Bacon County Brooks County 0-0F Hampton County Barnwell 0-0F Thomas Heyward Academy Patric Henry Academy 0-0F May River Hilton Head Island 0-0F St. Andrew’s Bulloch Academy 0-0F

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.