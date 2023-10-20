JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — The No. 10 ranked team in the state, Wayne County, will be hosting the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAAA Benedictine.

The Cadets are undefeated at 8-0 and of course, they are led by Florida State verbal commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. Wayne County comes in at 6-2 and they are led by South Carolina verbal commit, Matt Fuller.

Coming into last week, Fuller was the second in the entire state for all classifications and for rushing yards which means he leads class AAAA.

Do you think Wayne County will pull off a win on their home turf or will Benedictine remain victorious and take home their ninth win this season?

Find out during tonight’s live game of the week: Benedictine vs. Wayne County.

Kick-off will begin at 7:30 p.m.

(If you’re watching on the CW at home, be prepared to switch over to News 3 on channel 3 at 8:00 p.m. due to a programming interruption: CW — 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; WSAV News 3 — 8:00 p.m. until the game ends).

Listed below are the Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Hilton Head Island James Island 0-0 Calvary Day Savannah Country Day 0-0 Pierce County Windsor Forest 0-0 Islands New Hampstead 0-0 Savannah Christian Beach 0-0 Pinewood Christian St. Andrew’s 0-0 Benedictine Wayne County 0-0 Statesboro Bradwell Institute 0-0 Long County Liberty County 0-0 Appling County Vidalia 0-0 Claxton Metter 0-0 North Charleston Beaufort 0-0 May River Bluffton 0-0 Brantley County Tattnall County 0-0 Jenkins County Montgomery County 0-0 Pelham Bacon County 0-0 Beaufort Academy Colleton Prep Academy 0-0 South Effingham Brunswick 0-0 Savannah High Screven County 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Emanuel County Institute 0-0 Whale Branch Branchville 0-0 Hilton Head Prep Trinity Collegiate 0-0 Jeff Davis Wroth County 0-0 Jenkins Coffee 0-0

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.