JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — The No. 10 ranked team in the state, Wayne County, will be hosting the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAAA Benedictine.

The Cadets are undefeated at 8-0 and of course, they are led by Florida State verbal commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. Wayne County comes in at 6-2 and they are led by South Carolina verbal commit, Matt Fuller. 

Coming into last week, Fuller was the second in the entire state for all classifications and for rushing yards which means he leads class AAAA. 

Do you think Wayne County will pull off a win on their home turf or will Benedictine remain victorious and take home their ninth win this season?

Find out during tonight’s live game of the week: Benedictine vs. Wayne County. 

Kick-off will begin at 7:30 p.m. 

(If you’re watching on the CW at home, be prepared to switch over to News 3 on channel 3 at 8:00 p.m. due to a programming interruption: CW — 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; WSAV News 3 — 8:00 p.m. until the game ends).

Listed below are the Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

AwayHomeScores
Hilton Head IslandJames Island0-0
Calvary DaySavannah Country Day0-0
Pierce CountyWindsor Forest 0-0
Islands New Hampstead0-0
Savannah ChristianBeach0-0
Pinewood ChristianSt. Andrew’s0-0
BenedictineWayne County0-0
StatesboroBradwell Institute 0-0
Long CountyLiberty County0-0
Appling CountyVidalia0-0
ClaxtonMetter0-0
North CharlestonBeaufort0-0
May RiverBluffton 0-0
Brantley CountyTattnall County0-0
Jenkins CountyMontgomery County0-0
PelhamBacon County0-0
Beaufort AcademyColleton Prep Academy0-0
South Effingham Brunswick0-0
Savannah HighScreven County0-0
McIntosh County AcademyEmanuel County Institute0-0
Whale BranchBranchville0-0
Hilton Head PrepTrinity Collegiate0-0
Jeff DavisWroth County0-0
Jenkins Coffee 0-0

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.