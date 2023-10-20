JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — The No. 10 ranked team in the state, Wayne County, will be hosting the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAAA Benedictine.
The Cadets are undefeated at 8-0 and of course, they are led by Florida State verbal commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. Wayne County comes in at 6-2 and they are led by South Carolina verbal commit, Matt Fuller.
Coming into last week, Fuller was the second in the entire state for all classifications and for rushing yards which means he leads class AAAA.
Do you think Wayne County will pull off a win on their home turf or will Benedictine remain victorious and take home their ninth win this season?
Find out during tonight’s live game of the week: Benedictine vs. Wayne County.
Kick-off will begin at 7:30 p.m.
(If you’re watching on the CW at home, be prepared to switch over to News 3 on channel 3 at 8:00 p.m. due to a programming interruption: CW — 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; WSAV News 3 — 8:00 p.m. until the game ends).
Listed below are the Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away
|Home
|Scores
|Hilton Head Island
|James Island
|0-0
|Calvary Day
|Savannah Country Day
|0-0
|Pierce County
|Windsor Forest
|0-0
|Islands
|New Hampstead
|0-0
|Savannah Christian
|Beach
|0-0
|Pinewood Christian
|St. Andrew’s
|0-0
|Benedictine
|Wayne County
|0-0
|Statesboro
|Bradwell Institute
|0-0
|Long County
|Liberty County
|0-0
|Appling County
|Vidalia
|0-0
|Claxton
|Metter
|0-0
|North Charleston
|Beaufort
|0-0
|May River
|Bluffton
|0-0
|Brantley County
|Tattnall County
|0-0
|Jenkins County
|Montgomery County
|0-0
|Pelham
|Bacon County
|0-0
|Beaufort Academy
|Colleton Prep Academy
|0-0
|South Effingham
|Brunswick
|0-0
|Savannah High
|Screven County
|0-0
|McIntosh County Academy
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|Whale Branch
|Branchville
|0-0
|Hilton Head Prep
|Trinity Collegiate
|0-0
|Jeff Davis
|Wroth County
|0-0
|Jenkins
|Coffee
|0-0
Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.