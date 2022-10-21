SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hurricane and a senate debate have sidelined WSAV’s Game of the Week a couple of times this year but we don’t have a worry about that tonight.

This week, WSAV is excited to bring you to Benedictine as the Cadets play host to the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. Both of these teams have been clicking this season racking in a lot of wins.

Benedictine comes in at 5-2 and will return to the Game of the Week spotlight for the second time this year. Wayne County has been slightly better at 6-1 and both squads are 2-0 in regional play.

Per usual Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will be on play-by-play but the Game of the Week will debut a new face to the broadcast. WSAV Reporter Chase Justice will provide color commentary.

WSAV-CW will air the game at 7:30 p.m. and will be streaming online and on the WSAV Facebook page.

However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 10 matchups below.