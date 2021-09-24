Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Ware County at Benedictine

Friday Night Blitz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Memorial Stadium will witness a clash of heavyweights as the visiting Benedictine Cadets take on the Ware County Gators on WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Last year, the visiting Gators routed the Cadets 43-21 with Gator quarterback Thomas Castellanos accruing five total touchdowns. Both teams are coming off win streaks and the Cadets are hoping things turn out differently this time around.

WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein will be live from Memorial Stadium to provide play-by-play coverage on WSAV at 7:30 p.m.

Check out matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.

GEORGIAFINAL SCORES
6A
Bradwell Institute@Richmond Hill
Glynn Academy@Brunswick
Effingham County@South Effingham
5A
Ware County@Benedictine
Wayne County@Appling County
4A
Beach@Islands
3A
JohnsonLiberty County20 — 22 OT
Frederica Academy@Long County
2A
Toombs County@Riverside Military
Stockbridge@Vidalia
1A-Public
Bryan County@McIntosh County Academy
Jenkins County@Claxton
Screven County@Emanuel County Institute
Metter@Portal
1A-Private
Strong Rock Christian@Calvary Day
Savannah Christian@Mount de Sales Academy
Savannah Country Day@Stratford Academy
GISA
Memorial Stadium@St. Andrew’s
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
Wade Hampton@Hilton Head High
Blythewood@May River
3A
North Central@Battery Creek
2A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville@Pelion
1A
Baptist Hill@Whale Branch
SCISA
Hilton Head Prep@Bethesda Academy
Hilton Head Christian@Colleton Prep
Beaufort Academy@Thomas Heyward

