Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Ware County at Benedictine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Memorial Stadium will witness a clash of heavyweights as the visiting Benedictine Cadets take on the Ware County Gators on WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Last year, the visiting Gators routed the Cadets 43-21 with Gator quarterback Thomas Castellanos accruing five total touchdowns. Both teams are coming off win streaks and the Cadets are hoping things turn out differently this time around.

WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein will be live from Memorial Stadium to provide play-by-play coverage on WSAV at 7:30 p.m.

Check out matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.