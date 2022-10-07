BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Welcome back! There’s no hurricane coming our way this weekend which means high school football is back to its regular schedule. And WSAV has a banger of a matchup in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles play host to the four-time defending SCISA A state champions Thomas Heyward. This game is part of the Eagles’ homecoming festivities.

These two heavyweights will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW and on our Facebook page. Sports director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will provide commentary.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the featured matchups from Week 8 below.