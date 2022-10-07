BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Welcome back! There’s no hurricane coming our way this weekend which means high school football is back to its regular schedule. And WSAV has a banger of a matchup in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles play host to the four-time defending SCISA A state champions Thomas Heyward. This game is part of the Eagles’ homecoming festivities.

These two heavyweights will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW and on our Facebook page. Sports director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will provide commentary.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the featured matchups from Week 8 below.

AWAY TEAMHOME TEAMSCORE
Burke CountyBenedictine
Calvary DayGroves
CoffeeBradwell Institute
ClaxtonSavannah
Glynn AcademySouth Effingham
IslandsWayne County
Dodge CountyJeff Davis
MetterBryan County
Colleton CountyHilton Head
StatesboroGreenbrier
BeachLong County
VidaliaTattnall County
RTCAFrederica Academy
Southeast BullochNew Hampstead
Memorial DayPinewood Christian
Liberty CountyCountry Day
Briarwood AcademyBulloch Academy
Lucy BeckhamBluffton
EstillWhale Branch
Beaufort AcademyWilliamsburg Academy
Savannah ChristianJohnson
Bethesda AcademyColleton Prep
Trinity ChristianSt. Andrew’s
Montgomery CountyPortal
Wade HamptonEdisto
JenkinsWare County
Jenkins CountyMcIntosh County Academy
Camden CountyRichmond Hill
Appling CountyToombs County
LakesideBrunswick