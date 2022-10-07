BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Welcome back! There’s no hurricane coming our way this weekend which means high school football is back to its regular schedule. And WSAV has a banger of a matchup in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
Two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles play host to the four-time defending SCISA A state champions Thomas Heyward. This game is part of the Eagles’ homecoming festivities.
These two heavyweights will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW and on our Facebook page. Sports director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will provide commentary.
But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the featured matchups from Week 8 below.
|AWAY TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|SCORE
|Burke County
|Benedictine
|Calvary Day
|Groves
|Coffee
|Bradwell Institute
|Claxton
|Savannah
|Glynn Academy
|South Effingham
|Islands
|Wayne County
|Dodge County
|Jeff Davis
|Metter
|Bryan County
|Colleton County
|Hilton Head
|Statesboro
|Greenbrier
|Beach
|Long County
|Vidalia
|Tattnall County
|RTCA
|Frederica Academy
|Southeast Bulloch
|New Hampstead
|Memorial Day
|Pinewood Christian
|Liberty County
|Country Day
|Briarwood Academy
|Bulloch Academy
|Lucy Beckham
|Bluffton
|Estill
|Whale Branch
|Beaufort Academy
|Williamsburg Academy
|Savannah Christian
|Johnson
|Bethesda Academy
|Colleton Prep
|Trinity Christian
|St. Andrew’s
|Montgomery County
|Portal
|Wade Hampton
|Edisto
|Jenkins
|Ware County
|Jenkins County
|McIntosh County Academy
|Camden County
|Richmond Hill
|Appling County
|Toombs County
|Lakeside
|Brunswick