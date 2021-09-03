WATCH LIVE: Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week: Swainsboro at Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is excited to bring viewers to Statesboro for Week three’s Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week. The Swainsboro Tigers are coming to town to take on the Statesboro Blue Devils.
The Tigers got the upper hand in last year’s matchup winning 12-6, but now the Blue Devils have a chance for revenge.
WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will be live for a play-by-play analysis of the game. You can watch the game live at 7:30 p.m. in the video player above or tune into WSAV-CW.
Check out the week three matchups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.
|Georgia
|6A
|Winder-Barrow
|@
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|@
|Burke County
|South Effingham
|@
|Appling County
|Swainsboro
|@
|Statesboro
|5A
|Baldwin
|@
|Ware County
|4A
|Benedictine
|@
|Beaufort
|Johnson
|@
|Islands
|Jenkins
|@
|Jeff Davis
|New Hampstead
|@
|Savannah High
|3A
|Long County
|@
|Charlton County
|Pierce County
|@
|Claxton
|Telfair County
|@
|Southeast Bulloch
|2A
|Bryan County
|@
|East Laurens
|Bleckley County
|@
|Toombs County
|ECI
|@
|Vidalia
|1A-Public
|Wheeler County
|@
|Portal
|Hephzibah
|@
|Screven County
|1A-Private
|Frederica Academy
|@
|Calvary Day
|Savannah Christian
|@
|Valwood
|GISA
|Bulloch Academy
|@
|Tiftarea Academy
|Memorial Day
|@
|Thomas Jefferson
|South Carolina
|4A
|Hilton Head
|@
|Lower Richland
|SCISA
|Colleton Prep
|@
|Northwood
|Dorchester Academy
|@
|Thomas Heyward