WATCH LIVE: Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week: Swainsboro at Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is excited to bring viewers to Statesboro for Week three’s Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week. The Swainsboro Tigers are coming to town to take on the Statesboro Blue Devils.

The Tigers got the upper hand in last year’s matchup winning 12-6, but now the Blue Devils have a chance for revenge.

WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will be live for a play-by-play analysis of the game. You can watch the game live at 7:30 p.m. in the video player above or tune into WSAV-CW.

Check out the week three matchups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below.

Georgia
6A
Winder-Barrow@Glynn Academy
Richmond Hill@Burke County
South Effingham@Appling County
Swainsboro@Statesboro
5A
Baldwin@Ware County
4A
Benedictine@Beaufort
Johnson@Islands
Jenkins@Jeff Davis
New Hampstead@Savannah High
3A
Long County@Charlton County
Pierce County@Claxton
Telfair County@Southeast Bulloch
2A
Bryan County@East Laurens
Bleckley County@Toombs County
ECI@Vidalia
1A-Public
Wheeler County@Portal
Hephzibah@Screven County
1A-Private
Frederica Academy@Calvary Day
Savannah Christian@Valwood
GISA
Bulloch Academy@Tiftarea Academy
Memorial Day@Thomas Jefferson
South Carolina
4A
Hilton Head@Lower Richland
SCISA
Colleton Prep@Northwood
Dorchester Academy@Thomas Heyward

