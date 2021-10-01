Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Stratford Academy at Calvary Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is excited to keep you right here in Savannah for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, as the visiting Stratford Academy Eagles (4-0) face off against the Calvary Day Cavaliers (6-0).

The Cavaliers were dominate in their last win over Strong Rock Christian 42-14. The Eagles, however, were won in a close battle with Savannah Country Day, pulling out a 27-20 victory.

The two undefeated teams are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. LIVE on WSAV-TV, WSAV Now and Facebook. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play coverage of the game.

Check out week 7 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. The scores will be updated throughout Friday night.