Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Stratford Academy at Calvary Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is excited to keep you right here in Savannah for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, as the visiting Stratford Academy Eagles (4-0) face off against the Calvary Day Cavaliers (6-0).
The Cavaliers were dominate in their last win over Strong Rock Christian 42-14. The Eagles, however, were won in a close battle with Savannah Country Day, pulling out a 27-20 victory.
The two undefeated teams are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. LIVE on WSAV-TV, WSAV Now and Facebook. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play coverage of the game.
Check out week 7 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. The scores will be updated throughout Friday night.
|GEORGIA
|FINAL SCORES
|6A
|Glynn Academy
|@
|Bradwell
|South Effingham
|@
|Brunswick
|Richmond Hill @ Statesboro
|@
|Statesboro
|4A
|Benedictine
|@
|Burke County
|59 — 28 FINAL
|Wayne County
|@
|Appling County
|Jenkins
|Harris County
|New Hampstead
|@
|Windsor Forest
|46 — 38 FINAL
|3A
|Beach
|@
|Savannah
|Southeast Bulloch
|@
|Liberty County
|Rabun County
|@
|Pierce County
|Tattnall County
|@
|Vidalia
|2A
|Jeff Davis
|@
|Bacon County
|Swainsboro
|@
|East Laurens
|1A — Public
|Claxton
|@
|Bryan County
|Emanuel County Institue
|@
|McIntosh County Academy
|Jenkins County
|@
|Portal
|Screven County
|@
|Metter
|1A — Private
|Stratford Academy
|@
|Calvary Day
|First Presbyterian
|@
|Savannah Christian
|Savannah Country Day
|@
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GISA
|Memorial Day
|@
|Bulloch Academy
|St. Andrew’s
|@
|Robert Toombs Christian
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|4A
|Hilton Head
|@
|Beaufort
|Bluffton
|@
|Colleton County
|James Island
|@
|May River
|3A
|Battery Creek
|@
|Academic Magnet
|30 — 20 FINAL
|Wade Hampton
|@
|Silver Bluff
|2A
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|@
|Timberland
|1A
|Cross
|@
|Whale Branch
|SCISA
|Pinewood Prep
|@
|Hilton Head Christian
|John Paul II
|@
|Thomas Heyward
|Colleton Prep
|@
|Bethesda Academy