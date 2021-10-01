Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Stratford Academy at Calvary Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is excited to keep you right here in Savannah for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, as the visiting Stratford Academy Eagles (4-0) face off against the Calvary Day Cavaliers (6-0).

The Cavaliers were dominate in their last win over Strong Rock Christian 42-14. The Eagles, however, were won in a close battle with Savannah Country Day, pulling out a 27-20 victory.

The two undefeated teams are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. LIVE on WSAV-TV, WSAV Now and Facebook. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play coverage of the game.

Check out week 7 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. The scores will be updated throughout Friday night.

GEORGIAFINAL SCORES
6A
Glynn Academy@Bradwell
South Effingham@Brunswick
Richmond Hill @ Statesboro@Statesboro
4A
Benedictine@Burke County59 — 28 FINAL
Wayne County@Appling County
JenkinsHarris County
New Hampstead@Windsor Forest46 — 38 FINAL
3A
Beach@Savannah
Southeast Bulloch@Liberty County
Rabun County@Pierce County
Tattnall County@Vidalia
2A
Jeff Davis@Bacon County
Swainsboro@East Laurens
1A — Public
Claxton@Bryan County
Emanuel County Institue@McIntosh County Academy
Jenkins County@Portal
Screven County@Metter
1A — Private
Stratford Academy@Calvary Day
First Presbyterian@Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day@Deerfield-Windsor
GISA
Memorial Day@Bulloch Academy
St. Andrew’s@Robert Toombs Christian
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
Hilton Head@Beaufort
Bluffton@Colleton County
James Island@May River
3A
Battery Creek@Academic Magnet30 — 20 FINAL
Wade Hampton@Silver Bluff
2A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville@Timberland
1A
Cross@Whale Branch
SCISA
Pinewood Prep@Hilton Head Christian
John Paul II@Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep@Bethesda Academy

