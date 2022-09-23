SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two heavyweights go toe-to-toe in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. Savannah Christian is visiting Calvary Day and will be aired on NBC at 8 p.m. on a slight tape delay.

Both teams enter undefeated and someone’s 0 has got to go. Calvary Day is 3-0 after an offensive showcase last week, winning 48-27 over Liberty County.

Savannah Christian is 4-0 after a dominating 45-6 win over Savannah Country Day. The Raiders are averaging a 48-point margin of victory in their wins, but are not ranked by GPB.

These two squads make their return to the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The last time these two teams matched up was in 2020 when Savannah Christian won a close 21-14 outing.

This is the second week in a row the Game of the Week is on the big stage. If you missed last week’s thrilling Game of the Week in Richmond Hill, you can find the full replay of the Wildcats’ 28-27 overtime victory against New Hampstead here.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 6 below.