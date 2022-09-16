SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Wildcats and the New Hampstead Phoenix will be on the big stage tonight in this week’s Friday Night Blitz’s Game of the Week. Both teams are playing each other for the very first time ever.

This week’s game of the week was shifted from CW to WSAV and will air at 8 p.m. You can also watch the game on this page and WSAV’s Facebook page.

New Hampstead rolls into this game with an impressive 4-0 undefeated season. Last week, the Phoenix battered Florida school South Lake 42–0. In the squad’s other three wins they won by a margin of victory of 17 or more points.

However, Richmond Hill has had a rockier start to its season. The Wildcats are 2-2 coming off a heartbreaking 35–32 loss to Baker County and their only wins have been at home.

Away teamHome teamScore
Richmond HillNew Hampstead
Moore HavenAppling County
EstillLee Central
Wade HamptonHilton Head Island
Tattnall CountySoutheast Bulloch
Northwood AcademyHilton Head Christian
Calvary DayLiberty County
First Presbyterian DayPinewood Christian
Whale BranchBurke County
Notre Dame AcademyMemorial Day
Wheeler CountyClaxton
SwainsboroEmanuel County Institute
DublinMetter
SavannahCross Creek
JenkinsCarrollton
Thomas HeywardDorchester Academy
RTCAValwood
Lanier CountyMcIntosh County Academy
IslandsBrunswick
Battery CreekBluffton
Bethesda AcademyCross Schools
BeaufortMay River
JohnsonBeach
Jenkins CountyScreven County
Bulloch AcademyAugusta Prep
Toombs CountyTreutlen
Long CountyGroves
Country DaySavannah Christian
StatesboroWayne County
Beaufort AcademyOrangeburg Prep
Hilton Head PrepFirst Baptist
PortalBryan County
Pierce CountyCharlton County

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 4 below.