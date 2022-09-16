SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Wildcats and the New Hampstead Phoenix will be on the big stage tonight in this week’s Friday Night Blitz’s Game of the Week. Both teams are playing each other for the very first time ever.

This week’s game of the week was shifted from CW to WSAV and will air at 8 p.m. You can also watch the game on this page and WSAV’s Facebook page.

New Hampstead rolls into this game with an impressive 4-0 undefeated season. Last week, the Phoenix battered Florida school South Lake 42–0. In the squad’s other three wins they won by a margin of victory of 17 or more points.

However, Richmond Hill has had a rockier start to its season. The Wildcats are 2-2 coming off a heartbreaking 35–32 loss to Baker County and their only wins have been at home.

Away team Home team Score Richmond Hill New Hampstead Moore Haven Appling County Estill Lee Central Wade Hampton Hilton Head Island Tattnall County Southeast Bulloch Northwood Academy Hilton Head Christian Calvary Day Liberty County First Presbyterian Day Pinewood Christian Whale Branch Burke County Notre Dame Academy Memorial Day Wheeler County Claxton Swainsboro Emanuel County Institute Dublin Metter Savannah Cross Creek Jenkins Carrollton Thomas Heyward Dorchester Academy RTCA Valwood Lanier County McIntosh County Academy Islands Brunswick Battery Creek Bluffton Bethesda Academy Cross Schools Beaufort May River Johnson Beach Jenkins County Screven County Bulloch Academy Augusta Prep Toombs County Treutlen Long County Groves Country Day Savannah Christian Statesboro Wayne County Beaufort Academy Orangeburg Prep Hilton Head Prep First Baptist Portal Bryan County Pierce County Charlton County

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 4 below.