Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: May River at Beaufort

Friday Night Blitz

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — This week’s edition of Friday Night Blitz will feature rivalry games from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. And the Game of the Week features potentially the Class 4A, Region 7 champs, as the May River Sharks take on the Beaufort Eagles.

Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with winning records. The visiting Sharks are 5-2 and undefeated in region play, notching two wins. The Eagles are also undefeated in region play, also with two wins and are 6-1 overall.

WSAV News 3’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage. Watch the game at 7:30 on WSAV-CW.

Check out featured Week 9 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.

GEORGIASCORES
6A
Statesboro
@Bradwell Institute
Richmond Hill@Brunswick
Glynn Academy@Effingham County
Benedictine@South Effingham
5A
Warner Robins@Ware County
Coffee@Wayne County
4A
New Hampstead@Islands
Jenkins@Beach
3A
Groves@Windsor Forest
Johnson@Southeast Bulloch
Savannah@Liberty County
Tattnall County@Appling County
Long County@Brantley County
2A
Bacon County@Swainsboro
East Laurens@Vidalia
Jeff Davis@Toombs County
1A — Public
Jenkins County@Bryan County
Emanuel County Institute@Claxton
McIntosh County Academy@Metter
Portal@Screven County
1A — Private
Savannah Christian@Calvary Day
Savannah Country Day@Aquinas
GISA
Bulloch Academy@Frederica Academy
Memorial Day@Pinewood Prep
Robert Toombs Christian@Brentwood
St. Andrew’s@Trinity Christian
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
May River@Beaufort
Bluffton@Hilton Head High
James Island@Colleton County
3A
Pelion@Wade Hampton
2A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville@Burke
1A
Whale Branch@Estill
SCISA
John Paul II
@Hilton Head Christian12 — 53 FINAL
Orangeburg Prep@Beaufort Academy
Bethesda Academy@Greenwood Christian
Northwood Academy@Hilton Head Prep
St. John’s Christian@Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep@Calhoun Academy

