Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: May River at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — This week’s edition of Friday Night Blitz will feature rivalry games from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. And the Game of the Week features potentially the Class 4A, Region 7 champs, as the May River Sharks take on the Beaufort Eagles.
Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with winning records. The visiting Sharks are 5-2 and undefeated in region play, notching two wins. The Eagles are also undefeated in region play, also with two wins and are 6-1 overall.
WSAV News 3’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage. Watch the game at 7:30 on WSAV-CW.
Check out featured Week 9 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.
|GEORGIA
|SCORES
|6A
|Statesboro
|@
|Bradwell Institute
|Richmond Hill
|@
|Brunswick
|Glynn Academy
|@
|Effingham County
|Benedictine
|@
|South Effingham
|5A
|Warner Robins
|@
|Ware County
|Coffee
|@
|Wayne County
|4A
|New Hampstead
|@
|Islands
|Jenkins
|@
|Beach
|3A
|Groves
|@
|Windsor Forest
|Johnson
|@
|Southeast Bulloch
|Savannah
|@
|Liberty County
|Tattnall County
|@
|Appling County
|Long County
|@
|Brantley County
|2A
|Bacon County
|@
|Swainsboro
|East Laurens
|@
|Vidalia
|Jeff Davis
|@
|Toombs County
|1A — Public
|Jenkins County
|@
|Bryan County
|Emanuel County Institute
|@
|Claxton
|McIntosh County Academy
|@
|Metter
|Portal
|@
|Screven County
|1A — Private
|Savannah Christian
|@
|Calvary Day
|Savannah Country Day
|@
|Aquinas
|GISA
|Bulloch Academy
|@
|Frederica Academy
|Memorial Day
|@
|Pinewood Prep
|Robert Toombs Christian
|@
|Brentwood
|St. Andrew’s
|@
|Trinity Christian
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|4A
|May River
|@
|Beaufort
|Bluffton
|@
|Hilton Head High
|James Island
|@
|Colleton County
|3A
|Pelion
|@
|Wade Hampton
|2A
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|@
|Burke
|1A
|Whale Branch
|@
|Estill
|SCISA
|John Paul II
|@
|Hilton Head Christian
|12 — 53 FINAL
|Orangeburg Prep
|@
|Beaufort Academy
|Bethesda Academy
|@
|Greenwood Christian
|Northwood Academy
|@
|Hilton Head Prep
|St. John’s Christian
|@
|Thomas Heyward
|Colleton Prep
|@
|Calhoun Academy