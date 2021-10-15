Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: May River at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — This week’s edition of Friday Night Blitz will feature rivalry games from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. And the Game of the Week features potentially the Class 4A, Region 7 champs, as the May River Sharks take on the Beaufort Eagles.

Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with winning records. The visiting Sharks are 5-2 and undefeated in region play, notching two wins. The Eagles are also undefeated in region play, also with two wins and are 6-1 overall.

GAME PREVIEW



One 🔑 to the game for each @MRsharks1 (5-2) and @BeaufortFB (6-1).



Will the Eagles get the inside track to their third straight region title, or will May River spoil the party?



7:30 on @WSAVCW! pic.twitter.com/74sUqmvEQH — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) October 15, 2021

WSAV News 3’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Reporter Andrew Davis will provide play-by-play coverage. Watch the game at 7:30 on WSAV-CW.

Check out featured Week 9 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.