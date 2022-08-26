HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV Friday Night Blitz is back for Week 2 and WSAV is excited to bring you this week’s Game of the Week where Liberty County and Bradwell Institute go head to head.

During last week’s broadcast, a scare sent players and fans sprinting towards the exits. WSAV is hoping this broadcast will be a return to the normally safe and fun broadcast we strive for.

The teams will renew their rivalry in Hinesville after COVID-19 caused last year’s showdown to be canceled. It was the first time in a decade that the two teams did not play each other.

The Liberty County Panthers hope to continue their success after last week’s 33-29 road win over the Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets. The Panthers’ prayers were answered with a last-second Hail Mary scoring with less than 10 seconds to go.

On the other side of the field, Bradwell Institute is hoping to bounce back after a blowout 34-12 loss to Wayne County.

WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis will be live on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be livestreamed on WSAV’s Facebook page and in the video player above.

Stick around to watch highlights and catch up on scores from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during Friday Night Blitz on WSAV at 11 p.m.

Check out the featured Week 2 matchups below. The scores will be updated throughout the night.

Away team Home team Score McIntosh County Academy Glynn Academy Beaufort Academy Hilton Head Prep St. Andrew’s Valwood Savannah Christian Islands Benedictine Cristopher Columbus (FL) Bethesda Academy John Paul II RTCA Aucilla Christian Aiken Appling County Hilton Head Christian Wilson Hall Beach Vidalia Brantley County Groves Twiggs County Portal Pierce County Jeff Davis Bluffton Jenkins Treutlen Bryan County Estill C.A. Johnson Effingham County Burke County Memorial Day Fullington Academy Beaufort Fort Dorchester Tattnall County Long County Richmond Hill Ware County Bulloch Academy Augusta Christian Battery Creek Ridgeland/Hardeeville Allendale Fairfax Wade Hampton Metter ECI Wayne County Brooks County North Charleston Whale Branch Pinewood Christian Country Day Hilton Head Claxton Liberty County Bradwell Institute New Hampstead Windsor Forest Screven County Bacon County Academy of Richmond County Savannah Wheeler County Toombs County

Some games had not reported scores when this article was last updated.