HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV Friday Night Blitz is back for Week 2 and WSAV is excited to bring you this week’s Game of the Week where Liberty County and Bradwell Institute go head to head.

During last week’s broadcast, a scare sent players and fans sprinting towards the exits. WSAV is hoping this broadcast will be a return to the normally safe and fun broadcast we strive for.

The teams will renew their rivalry in Hinesville after COVID-19 caused last year’s showdown to be canceled. It was the first time in a decade that the two teams did not play each other.

The Liberty County Panthers hope to continue their success after last week’s 33-29 road win over the Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets. The Panthers’ prayers were answered with a last-second Hail Mary scoring with less than 10 seconds to go.

On the other side of the field, Bradwell Institute is hoping to bounce back after a blowout 34-12 loss to Wayne County.

WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis will be live on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be livestreamed on WSAV’s Facebook page and in the video player above.

Stick around to watch highlights and catch up on scores from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during Friday Night Blitz on WSAV at 11 p.m.

Check out the featured Week 2 matchups below. The scores will be updated throughout the night.

Away teamHome teamScore
McIntosh County AcademyGlynn Academy
Beaufort Academy Hilton Head Prep
St. Andrew’sValwood
Savannah ChristianIslands
BenedictineCristopher Columbus (FL)
Bethesda Academy John Paul II
RTCAAucilla Christian
AikenAppling County
Hilton Head ChristianWilson Hall
Beach Vidalia
Brantley County Groves
Twiggs CountyPortal
Pierce CountyJeff Davis
Bluffton Jenkins
TreutlenBryan County
EstillC.A. Johnson
Effingham CountyBurke County
Memorial Day Fullington Academy
BeaufortFort Dorchester
Tattnall CountyLong County
Richmond Hill Ware County
Bulloch Academy Augusta Christian
Battery CreekRidgeland/Hardeeville
Allendale FairfaxWade Hampton
Metter ECI
Wayne CountyBrooks County
North Charleston Whale Branch
Pinewood ChristianCountry Day
Hilton HeadClaxton
Liberty CountyBradwell Institute
New Hampstead Windsor Forest
Screven CountyBacon County
Academy of Richmond CountySavannah
Wheeler CountyToombs County

Some games had not reported scores when this article was last updated.