SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The John Paul II Golden Warriors are coming to the Hostess City to take on the Memorial Day Matadors in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

The Golden Warriors hope to continue last week’s success as they toppled the St. Andrew’s Lions 46-25, notching their first win of the season.

The Matadors are hoping to come into this game refreshed after having an extra week to prepare. They also come into the game 1-1 after winning a defensive battle in their first game of the season and getting blown out the following week.

John Paul II hopes to repeat last year’s 40-6 beatdown, when the two teams played each other for the first time ever.

The game kicks off on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m. and on WSAV’s Facebook page. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play for the game, while Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will join on color commentary.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV has scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 3 below.

Away team Home team Scores John Paul II Memorial Day Vidalia West Laurens Toombs County Jefferson County Hilton Head Wilson Bulloch Academy Trinity Academy Savannah Christian Battery Creek Goose Creek Beaufort Savannah High Butler Groves Claxton Southeast Bulloch Effingham County Greenwood Christian Beaufort Academy Edisto Estill Ben Lippen Hilton Head Christian Windsor Forest Islands Toombs County Jefferson Davis Academy St. Andrew’s Hilton Head Prep 39–19 F Brantley County Johnson Jeff Davis Metter Calhoun County Patrick Henry Liberty County Pierce County Briarwood Robert Toombs Christian Academy Bradwell Institute South Effingham Hephzibah Tattnall County St. John’s Christian Thomas Heyward Benedictine Ware County

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games missing scores had not reported scores when this article was last updated.