SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area.

But first, we’re taking you to Benedictine where the Cadets play host to the Jenkins Warriors. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will be in the booth providing play-by-play coverage of the action alongside Lowcountry reporter Andrew Davis who will provide color commentary. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on the CW and will also be streamed in the live player above.

Check out the keys to the game for both teams.

The reigning state champion Cadets are hoping to carry over some success from last season. The Warriors are returning to the Game of The Week

Check out the featured Week 1 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. The scores will be updated throughout the night.