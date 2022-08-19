SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area.
But first, we’re taking you to Benedictine where the Cadets play host to the Jenkins Warriors. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will be in the booth providing play-by-play coverage of the action alongside Lowcountry reporter Andrew Davis who will provide color commentary. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on the CW and will also be streamed in the live player above.
Check out the keys to the game for both teams.
The reigning state champion Cadets are hoping to carry over some success from last season. The Warriors are returning to the Game of The Week
Check out the featured Week 1 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. The scores will be updated throughout the night.
|GEORGIA
|Away team
|Home team
|Score
|Glynn Academy
|Statesboro
|Charlton County
|Jeff Davis
|Bacon County
|Lanier County
|Frederica Academy
|Brookwood
|Ware County
|Appling County
|Andrew Jackson
|Brunswick
|Cane Bay
|Beaufort
|Tiftarea Academy
|Bulloch Academy
|South Effingham
|Vidalia
|Metter
|Swainsboro
|Memorial Day
|Palmetto Christian
|Ridgeland/Hardeeville
|Estill
|Calvary Day
|Islands
|Hilton Head Prep
|Bethesda Academy
|Cross Episcopal
|Patrick Henry Academy
|Beaufort Academy
|Pinewood Prep
|GSIC
|Screven County
|Colleton County
|Wade Hampton
|Windsor Forest
|Country Day
|Bryan County
|Lincoln County
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
|St. Andrew’s
|Johnson
|McIntosh County Academy
|Jenkins
|Benedictine
|Liberty County
|Southeast Bulloch
|Wayne County
|Bradwell Institute
|Claxton
|Tattnall County
|Josey
|Savannah
|Effingham County
|Richmond Hill
|Hilton Head Christian
|Savannah Christian
|Portal
|Hawkinsville
|Battery Creek
|Hilton Head Island
|Beach
|Bluffton
|Long County
|Toombs County