BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, this is the final week of the high school football regular season in South Carolina. So you know the WSAV Blitz team is going all out to close out the season.

This week we’ve got a matchup to remember. WSAV’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will be live from The Nest as the Hanahan Hawks visit the Beaufort Eagles.

The Eagles are sitting pretty at 7-1 and undefeated at 3-0 in regional play. The visiting Hawks are not too far behind at 6-2, winning 2 out of 3 of their regional games.

The game will be live on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m., live-streamed in this article and on WSAV’s Facebook page.

We still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 11 matchups below.

Away teamHome teamScore
Long CountyCalvary Day
Beaufort AcademyBethesda Academy
JohnsonSavannah Country Day
HanahanBeaufort
McIntosh County AcademyPortal
Ware CountyStatesboro
Hilton Head PrepHilton Head Christian Academy
Battery CreekPhil Simmons
Pierce CoVidalia
Hilton Head IslandMay River
Effingham CoLakeside
Memorial DaySouthwest Georgia Academy
Patrick Henry AcademyThomas Heyward Academy

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.