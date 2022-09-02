STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visit the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time.

The Rebels are hoping to turn their season around after starting 0-2. The squad is coming off a blowout 28-7 loss to Burke County in Week 2. The Blue Devils want their dominant play to roll over into this week after they steamrolled Southeast Bulloch in the Erk Russell Classic, 56-14.

The teams will reunite at Womack Field in Statesboro on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play along with color commentary from Georgia Southern broadcaster Danny Waugh.

The full game will also be livestreamed in the video player above and on WSAV’s Facebook page.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV will bring you scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 3 below.

Away teamHome teamScore
Hilton Head IslandBeaufort
IslandsSouth Effingham
Eagles Landing Christian Calvary Day
Montgomery CountyTaylor County
Bryan County Wheeler County
HawkinsvilleClaxton
WestminsterBenedictine
Effingham CountyStatesboro
BlufftonWoodland
GrovesSavannah
Country DayAquinas
JohnsonWindsor Forest
Pierce CountyMetter
ECILincoln County
Bradwell Institute New Hampstead
Thomas Heyward Northwood Academy
Patrick Henry Academy Lee Academy
Thomas Sumter Academy Bethesda Academy
Westside Screven County
Appling County Wayne County
Bacon County Berrien
Ridgeland/Hardeevilee Whale Branch
Jeff Davis Swainsboro
Beach Brantley County
Wade Hampton Estill
Jenkins Richmond Hill
Pinewood Christian Vidalia
Battery Creek Calhoun County
John Paul II St. Andrew’s

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games missing scores had not reported scores when this article was last updated.