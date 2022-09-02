STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visit the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time.

The Rebels are hoping to turn their season around after starting 0-2. The squad is coming off a blowout 28-7 loss to Burke County in Week 2. The Blue Devils want their dominant play to roll over into this week after they steamrolled Southeast Bulloch in the Erk Russell Classic, 56-14.

The teams will reunite at Womack Field in Statesboro on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play along with color commentary from Georgia Southern broadcaster Danny Waugh.

The full game will also be livestreamed in the video player above and on WSAV’s Facebook page.

But our football coverage doesn’t end there. WSAV will bring you scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out the featured matchups from Week 3 below.

Away team Home team Score Hilton Head Island Beaufort Islands South Effingham Eagles Landing Christian Calvary Day Montgomery County Taylor County Bryan County Wheeler County Hawkinsville Claxton Westminster Benedictine Effingham County Statesboro Bluffton Woodland Groves Savannah Country Day Aquinas Johnson Windsor Forest Pierce County Metter ECI Lincoln County Bradwell Institute New Hampstead Thomas Heyward Northwood Academy Patrick Henry Academy Lee Academy Thomas Sumter Academy Bethesda Academy Westside Screven County Appling County Wayne County Bacon County Berrien Ridgeland/Hardeevilee Whale Branch Jeff Davis Swainsboro Beach Brantley County Wade Hampton Estill Jenkins Richmond Hill Pinewood Christian Vidalia Battery Creek Calhoun County John Paul II St. Andrew’s

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games missing scores had not reported scores when this article was last updated.