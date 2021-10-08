Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Effingham County at Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Richmond Hill to watch the visiting Effingham County Rebels take on the Richmond Hill Wildcats.

The Wildcats are looking to turn their season around after a tough 1-4 start to the season. Last week, the team lost 28-8 to Beaufort. This is Richmond Hill’s second feature on the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, with its first appearance being a tightly contested 27-20 loss to Statesboro.

The Rebels, however, are playing well this season and are looking to improve to 4-1 with a win tonight.

Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and WSAV Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis will be live from Richmond Hill, providing play-by-play coverage tonight at 7:30.

