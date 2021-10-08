Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Effingham County at Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Richmond Hill to watch the visiting Effingham County Rebels take on the Richmond Hill Wildcats.
The Wildcats are looking to turn their season around after a tough 1-4 start to the season. Last week, the team lost 28-8 to Beaufort. This is Richmond Hill’s second feature on the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, with its first appearance being a tightly contested 27-20 loss to Statesboro.
The Rebels, however, are playing well this season and are looking to improve to 4-1 with a win tonight.
Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and WSAV Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis will be live from Richmond Hill, providing play-by-play coverage tonight at 7:30.
Check out featured Week 8 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|GEORGIA
|FINAL SCORES
|6A
|Effingham County
|@
|Richmond Hill
|Brunswick
|@
|Statesboro
|Bradwell Institute
|@
|Tattnall County
|6 — 21 FINAL
|South Effingham
|@
|Glynn Academy
|5A
|Ware County
|@
|Coffee
|Veterans
|@
|Wayne County
|4A
|Jenkins
|@
|Benedictine
|Groves
|@
|Islands
|Saturday
|New Hampstead
|@
|Beach
|3A
|Liberty County
|@
|Windsor Forest
|Southeast Bulloch
|@
|Savannah
|Appling County
|@
|Long County
|Brantley County
|@
|Pierce County
|2A
|Toombs County
|@
|Bacon County
|Vidalia
|@
|Jeff Davis
|1A — Public
|Aquinas
|@
|Jenkins County
|1A — Private
|Screven County
|@
|Savannah Christian
|13 — 35 FINAL
|GISA
|Trinity Christian
|@
|Bulloch Academy
|Memorial Day
|@
|Frederica Academy
|Robert Toombs Christian
|@
|Fullington
|St. Andrew’s
|@
|Pinewood
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|4A
|May River
|@
|Bluffton
|Colleton County
|@
|Hilton Head
|Beaufort
|@
|James Island
|3A
|Hanahan
|@
|Battery Creek
|2A
|Edisto
|@
|Wade Hampton
|SCISA
|Bethesda Academy
|@
|Hilton Head Christian
|Hilton Head Prep
|@
|Orangeburg Prep
|Northwood Academy
|@
|John Paul II
|Thomas Heyward
|@
|Colleton Prep