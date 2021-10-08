Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Effingham County at Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Richmond Hill to watch the visiting Effingham County Rebels take on the Richmond Hill Wildcats.

The Wildcats are looking to turn their season around after a tough 1-4 start to the season. Last week, the team lost 28-8 to Beaufort. This is Richmond Hill’s second feature on the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, with its first appearance being a tightly contested 27-20 loss to Statesboro.

The Rebels, however, are playing well this season and are looking to improve to 4-1 with a win tonight.

Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and WSAV Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis will be live from Richmond Hill, providing play-by-play coverage tonight at 7:30.

Check out featured Week 8 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GEORGIAFINAL SCORES
6A
Effingham County@Richmond Hill
Brunswick@Statesboro
Bradwell Institute@Tattnall County6 — 21 FINAL
South Effingham@Glynn Academy
5A
Ware County@Coffee
Veterans@Wayne County
4A
Jenkins@Benedictine
Groves@IslandsSaturday
New Hampstead@Beach
3A
Liberty County@Windsor Forest
Southeast Bulloch@Savannah
Appling County@Long County
Brantley County@Pierce County
2A
Toombs County@Bacon County
Vidalia@Jeff Davis
1A — Public
Aquinas@Jenkins County
1A — Private
Screven County@Savannah Christian13 — 35 FINAL
GISA
Trinity Christian@Bulloch Academy
Memorial Day@Frederica Academy
Robert Toombs Christian@Fullington
St. Andrew’s@Pinewood
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
May River@Bluffton
Colleton County@Hilton Head
Beaufort@James Island
3A
Hanahan@Battery Creek
2A
Edisto@Wade Hampton
SCISA
Bethesda Academy@Hilton Head Christian
Hilton Head Prep@Orangeburg Prep
Northwood Academy@John Paul II
Thomas Heyward@Colleton Prep

