BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately it’s the final edition of WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we plan to close out on a high note.

We’re excited to bring you to Brunswick, as the Pirates play host to the Effingham County Rebels in what should be a fantastic matchup. The Pirates plan to remain undefeated while the Rebels are hoping to ruin their dreams of a perfect regular season and end their regular season win streak — which currently sits at 21.

Both teams, however, are undefeated in regional play. Brunswick is the 9th-ranked team in Class 6A, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW, in the video player above and on the WSAV Facebook page. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play alongside Lowcountry Bureau Chief Andrew Davis providing color commentary.

However, our coverage doesn’t end there.

We have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 12 matchups and the first round of playoffs in South Carolina below.

Away teamHome teamScore
Burke CountyWayne County
Screven CountyMetter
BenedictineNew Hampstead
Wade HamptonCentral
Orangeburg PrepBeaufort Academy
Jeff DavisSumter County
Bacon CountyIrwin County
Battery CreekGilbert
Bethesda AcademySpartanburg Christian
Bryan CoClaxton
Effingham CoBrunswick
Liberty CoSavannah Christian
Appling CoBrantley Co
Bradwell InstituteGreenbrier
Memorial DayRTCA
Hilton Head PrepPee Dee Academy
GilbertBattery Creek
Whale BranchLake View
Florence ChristianHilton Head Christian
Burke CoSoutheast Bulloch
BeaufortOrangeburg-Wilkinson
Emanuel County InstituteMontgomery County
St. Andrew’sFrederica Academy
HannahPamplico-Estill
Long CountyJohnson
Country DayGroves
Pinewood ChristianBulloch Academy
BlufftonWestwood
South EffinghamEvans
PortalJenkins County
Calvary DayBeach
Colquitt CoRichmond Hill
Allendale-FairfaxLamar
Pierce CoTattnall Co
VidaliaToombs Co
DorchesterThomas Heyward

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.