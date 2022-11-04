BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately it’s the final edition of WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we plan to close out on a high note.

We’re excited to bring you to Brunswick, as the Pirates play host to the Effingham County Rebels in what should be a fantastic matchup. The Pirates plan to remain undefeated while the Rebels are hoping to ruin their dreams of a perfect regular season and end their regular season win streak — which currently sits at 21.

Both teams, however, are undefeated in regional play. Brunswick is the 9th-ranked team in Class 6A, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW, in the video player above and on the WSAV Facebook page. Sports Director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play alongside Lowcountry Bureau Chief Andrew Davis providing color commentary.

However, our coverage doesn’t end there.

We have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 12 matchups and the first round of playoffs in South Carolina below.

Away team Home team Score Burke County Wayne County Screven County Metter Benedictine New Hampstead Wade Hampton Central Orangeburg Prep Beaufort Academy Jeff Davis Sumter County Bacon County Irwin County Battery Creek Gilbert Bethesda Academy Spartanburg Christian Bryan Co Claxton Effingham Co Brunswick Liberty Co Savannah Christian Appling Co Brantley Co Bradwell Institute Greenbrier Memorial Day RTCA Hilton Head Prep Pee Dee Academy Gilbert Battery Creek Whale Branch Lake View Florence Christian Hilton Head Christian Burke Co Southeast Bulloch Beaufort Orangeburg-Wilkinson Emanuel County Institute Montgomery County St. Andrew’s Frederica Academy Hannah Pamplico-Estill Long County Johnson Country Day Groves Pinewood Christian Bulloch Academy Bluffton Westwood South Effingham Evans Portal Jenkins County Calvary Day Beach Colquitt Co Richmond Hill Allendale-Fairfax Lamar Pierce Co Tattnall Co Vidalia Toombs Co Dorchester Thomas Heyward

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.