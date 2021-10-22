Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Christian

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Christian Academy (HHCA) Eagles are rolling this season with an impressive 8-0 start. The Eagles play host to the Beaufort Academy Eagles who are looking to notch the first blemish on HHCA’s résumé.

WSAV Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be live providing play-by-play coverage with Wes Kerr from LowCoSports. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.

Beaufort Academy is 4-2 on the season and is hoping to carry momentum from last week’s 43-6 rout of Orangeburg Prep.

Check out featured Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.

GEORGIASCORES
6A
Effingham County@Bradwell Institute
Glynn Academy@Richmond Hill
South Effingham@Statesboro
5A
Wayne County@Warner Robins
4A
New Hampstead@Benedictine
Jenkins@Islands
3A
Brantley County@Tattnall County
Pierce County@Long County
Southeast Bulloch@Beach32 — 0 FINAL
Liberty County@Groves45 — 0 FINAL
Windsor Forest@Johnson
2A
East Laurens@Bacon County
Swainsboro@Jeff Davis
Vidalia@Toombs County
1A — Public
Metter@Bryan County
Claxton@Portal
Emanuel County Institute@Jenkins County
Screven County@McIntosh County Academy
1A — Private
Aquinas@Savannah Christian
Calvary Day@Savannah Country Day
GISA
Robert Toombs Christian Academy@Bulloch Academy
Frederica Academy@St. Andrew’s
Memorial Day@Terrell
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
Beaufort@Bluffton
Hilton Head@James Island
Colleton County@May River
2A
Lake Marion@Ridgeland-Hardeeville
1A
Whale Branch@Allendale-Fairfax
SCISA
Beaufort Academy@Hilton Head Christian Academy
Hilton Head Prep@John Paul II
Thomas Heyward@Bethesda Academy
Colleton Prep@Greenwood Christian

