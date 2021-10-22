Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Christian

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Christian Academy (HHCA) Eagles are rolling this season with an impressive 8-0 start. The Eagles play host to the Beaufort Academy Eagles who are looking to notch the first blemish on HHCA’s résumé.
WSAV Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be live providing play-by-play coverage with Wes Kerr from LowCoSports. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.
Beaufort Academy is 4-2 on the season and is hoping to carry momentum from last week’s 43-6 rout of Orangeburg Prep.
Check out featured Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.
|GEORGIA
|SCORES
|6A
|Effingham County
|@
|Bradwell Institute
|Glynn Academy
|@
|Richmond Hill
|South Effingham
|@
|Statesboro
|5A
|Wayne County
|@
|Warner Robins
|4A
|New Hampstead
|@
|Benedictine
|Jenkins
|@
|Islands
|3A
|Brantley County
|@
|Tattnall County
|Pierce County
|@
|Long County
|Southeast Bulloch
|@
|Beach
|32 — 0 FINAL
|Liberty County
|@
|Groves
|45 — 0 FINAL
|Windsor Forest
|@
|Johnson
|2A
|East Laurens
|@
|Bacon County
|Swainsboro
|@
|Jeff Davis
|Vidalia
|@
|Toombs County
|1A — Public
|Metter
|@
|Bryan County
|Claxton
|@
|Portal
|Emanuel County Institute
|@
|Jenkins County
|Screven County
|@
|McIntosh County Academy
|1A — Private
|Aquinas
|@
|Savannah Christian
|Calvary Day
|@
|Savannah Country Day
|GISA
|Robert Toombs Christian Academy
|@
|Bulloch Academy
|Frederica Academy
|@
|St. Andrew’s
|Memorial Day
|@
|Terrell
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|4A
|Beaufort
|@
|Bluffton
|Hilton Head
|@
|James Island
|Colleton County
|@
|May River
|2A
|Lake Marion
|@
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|1A
|Whale Branch
|@
|Allendale-Fairfax
|SCISA
|Beaufort Academy
|@
|Hilton Head Christian Academy
|Hilton Head Prep
|@
|John Paul II
|Thomas Heyward
|@
|Bethesda Academy
|Colleton Prep
|@
|Greenwood Christian