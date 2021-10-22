Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Christian

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Christian Academy (HHCA) Eagles are rolling this season with an impressive 8-0 start. The Eagles play host to the Beaufort Academy Eagles who are looking to notch the first blemish on HHCA’s résumé.

WSAV Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be live providing play-by-play coverage with Wes Kerr from LowCoSports. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW.

Beaufort Academy is 4-2 on the season and is hoping to carry momentum from last week’s 43-6 rout of Orangeburg Prep.

Check out featured Week 10 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The scores will be updated throughout the night.