Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week: Metter at Savannah Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Savannah Country Day for this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

As the old sports saying goes, someone’s 0 has got to go. As the two undefeated teams battle in Savannah Friday night.

The visiting Metter Tigers are coming off a 62-31 beatdown of South Effingham while the Hornets’ game against Beach High School last week was canceled.

Andrew Davis’ says one key for Metter is to get off to a fast start and Country Day needs to compete at the line of scrimmage.

WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will bring fans inside the stadium to provide live play-by-play coverage of the matchup. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook or on CW.

