Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week: Metter at Savannah Country Day

Friday Night Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Savannah Country Day for this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

As the old sports saying goes, someone’s 0 has got to go. As the two undefeated teams battle in Savannah Friday night.

The visiting Metter Tigers are coming off a 62-31 beatdown of South Effingham while the Hornets’ game against Beach High School last week was canceled.

Andrew Davis’ says one key for Metter is to get off to a fast start and Country Day needs to compete at the line of scrimmage.

WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will bring fans inside the stadium to provide live play-by-play coverage of the matchup. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook or on CW.

Check out the list of week four matchups below.

Georgia
6A
New Hampstead@Brunswick
Lakeside, Evans@Effingham County
Wayne County @ South Effingham@South Effingham
Statesboro @ Houston County@Houston County
4A
North Oconee @ Benedictine@Benedictine
Islands vs. Savannah@Savannah
Jenkins vs. Johnson@Johnson
3A
Appling County@Tift County
Brantley County@Bacon County
Butler@Long County
Tattnall County@Jeff Davis
Beach@Grove
Southeast Bulloch@Screven County
2A
Swainsboro@Washington County
Vidalia@Bleckley County
1A — Public
Claxton@Trinity Christian
Charlton County @ McIntosh County Academy@McIntosh County Academy
Metter @ Savannah Country Day@Savannah Country Day
Portal @ Treutlen@Treutlen
1A — Private
Calvary Day@North Cobb Christian
Savannah Christian@John Milledge Academy
GISA
Tiftarea@Frederica Academy
Memorial Day@Piedmont
South Carolina
4A
Wade Hampton@May River
West Ashley@Beaufort
Thomas Heyward@Bluffton
Hilton Head@Lake Marion
3A
Andrew Jackson@Battery Creek
1A
Whale Branch@St. John’s
SCISA
Hilton Head Prep@St. Andrew’s

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blitz Border Bowl

More Blitz Border Bowl

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories