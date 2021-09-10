Friday Night Blitz Game of The Week: Metter at Savannah Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is excited to bring you to Savannah Country Day for this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
As the old sports saying goes, someone’s 0 has got to go. As the two undefeated teams battle in Savannah Friday night.
The visiting Metter Tigers are coming off a 62-31 beatdown of South Effingham while the Hornets’ game against Beach High School last week was canceled.
Andrew Davis’ says one key for Metter is to get off to a fast start and Country Day needs to compete at the line of scrimmage.
WSAV’s Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will bring fans inside the stadium to provide live play-by-play coverage of the matchup. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook or on CW.
Check out the list of week four matchups below.
|Georgia
|6A
|New Hampstead
|@
|Brunswick
|Lakeside, Evans
|@
|Effingham County
|Wayne County @ South Effingham
|@
|South Effingham
|Statesboro @ Houston County
|@
|Houston County
|4A
|North Oconee @ Benedictine
|@
|Benedictine
|Islands vs. Savannah
|@
|Savannah
|Jenkins vs. Johnson
|@
|Johnson
|3A
|Appling County
|@
|Tift County
|Brantley County
|@
|Bacon County
|Butler
|@
|Long County
|Tattnall County
|@
|Jeff Davis
|Beach
|@
|Grove
|Southeast Bulloch
|@
|Screven County
|2A
|Swainsboro
|@
|Washington County
|Vidalia
|@
|Bleckley County
|1A — Public
|Claxton
|@
|Trinity Christian
|Charlton County @ McIntosh County Academy
|@
|McIntosh County Academy
|Metter @ Savannah Country Day
|@
|Savannah Country Day
|Portal @ Treutlen
|@
|Treutlen
|1A — Private
|Calvary Day
|@
|North Cobb Christian
|Savannah Christian
|@
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA
|Tiftarea
|@
|Frederica Academy
|Memorial Day
|@
|Piedmont
|South Carolina
|4A
|Wade Hampton
|@
|May River
|West Ashley
|@
|Beaufort
|Thomas Heyward
|@
|Bluffton
|Hilton Head
|@
|Lake Marion
|3A
|Andrew Jackson
|@
|Battery Creek
|1A
|Whale Branch
|@
|St. John’s
|SCISA
|Hilton Head Prep
|@
|St. Andrew’s