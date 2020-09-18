Friday Night Blitz: Catch Richmond Hill vs. Wayne County LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two of the best and biggest teams in 5A and 6A go head-to-head Friday on live TV.

Our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week features Wayne County High School vs. Richmond Hill High School. Wayne County was in the 6A final four last year and Richmond Hill had a perfect season two years ago.

Watch the game live starting at 7:30 p.m. online or on WSAV.

Check out the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight below. We’ll have highlights tonight at 11:15 p.m. on WSAV.