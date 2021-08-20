Friday Night Blitz: Catch Richmond Hill vs. Beaufort LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

WSAV Sports is thrilled to bring you Richmond Hill vs. Beaufort in the first Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

You won’t find too many games that measure up to this one, with two defending region champions battling it out on the field.

Watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here online: wsav.com/livestream.

There are a few teams that have postponed or canceled Week 1 games due to COVID-19 cases.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Estill was the latest game tabled due to the virus.

But there are a ton of can’t-miss games we’re keeping tabs on tonight. Be sure to tune in for final scores and highlights tonight at 11 on WSAV.