Friday Night Blitz: Catch Jenkins vs. Islands LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools had to wait an extra month to play football, but this week, WSAV is bringing you one of the best games of the year with Jenkins High School against Islands High School.
Watch the game live tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW, or livestream HERE.
Over the next few weeks, WSAV is bringing you more great matchups. On Oct. 9, tune in for Benedictine at Ware County, and on Oct. 16, catch James Island at Hilton Head Island.
Check out the other games we kept tabs on this week below, or watch our full highlights in the video player above.
- Liberty County @ Bradwell
- Howard @ Effingham County
- Glynn Academy @ Coffee
- Warner Robins @ Richmond Hill
- Appling County @ Statesboro
- Bainbridge @ Ware County
- Benedictine @ Wayne County
- Islands @ Jenkins
- Windsor Forest @ New Hampstead (Saturday)
- Brantley County @ Frederica Academy
- Jeff Davis @ Long County
- Eagle’s Landing Christian @ Pierce County
- Bacon County @ Tattnall County
- Beach @ Savannah (Saturday)
- Groves @ Johnson
- Grovetown @ Southeast Bulloch
- Swainsboro @ Dublin
- Berrian @ Toombs County
- Richmond Academy @ Vidalia
- Bryan County @ MCA
- Claxton @ Jenkins County
- ECI @ Screven County
- First Presbyterian @ Calvary Day
- Savannah Christian @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Savannah Country Day @ Tattnall Square Academy
- Bulloch Academy @ JMA
- Memorial Day @ St. Andrew’s
- James Island Charter @ Beaufort
- Hilton Head @ Colleton County
- Bluffton @ May River
- Battery Creek @ Hanahan
- Whale Branch @ Military Magnet
- Beaufort Academy @ Hilton Head Prep
- Hilton Head Christian @ Pinewood Prep
- Thomas Heyward @ John Paul II
- Bethesda Academy @ Colleton Prep