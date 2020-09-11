Friday Night Blitz: Catch Calvary vs. Bulloch Academy LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The NFL returned to WSAV last night and tonight, high school football takes the big stage.

In our second Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week of the season, we’ve got Bulloch Academy at Calvary Day coming at you on WSAV.

Watch live, starting at 7:30 p.m. on TV or stream it here.

Bulloch Academy pulled off the biggest upset last week, beating Savannah Country Day by 30 points, and tonight, they want to do it again.

The Cavaliers lost to Prince Avenue Christian Week 1, but as we said on the Thursday Blitz Countdown, it was no surprise with the Wolverines’ quarterback.

Take a look at the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight, and be sure to tune in at 11:15 p.m. on WSAV for highlights: