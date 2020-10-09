Friday Night Blitz: Catch BC vs. Ware County LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most anticipated matchups of the high school football season gets underway tonight.

Benedictine is at Ware County for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week on WSAV-CW (find local listings here) and on this page at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Both teams unbeaten & ranked Top 5 in the state

Both teams feature a future Power 5 quarterback & other Power 5 commits

These coaches battled each other in the 2016 AA state title game

Below, check out the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight. As always, we’ll have highlights on WSAV at 11:30 p.m.