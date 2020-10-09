Friday Night Blitz: Catch BC vs. Ware County LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most anticipated matchups of the high school football season gets underway tonight.
Benedictine is at Ware County for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week on WSAV-CW (find local listings here) and on this page at 7:30 p.m.
What to know:
- Both teams unbeaten & ranked Top 5 in the state
- Both teams feature a future Power 5 quarterback & other Power 5 commits
- These coaches battled each other in the 2016 AA state title game
Below, check out the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight. As always, we’ll have highlights on WSAV at 11:30 p.m.
- Richmond Hill @ Bradwell
- Glynn Academy @ Brunswick
- South Effingham @ Effingham County
- Statesboro @ Liberty County
- Benedictine @ Ware County
- Appling County @ Wayne County
- Islands 30, Johnson 8 (Thursday)
- Jenkins 41, Beach 0 (Thursday)
- New Hampstead @ Groves
- Brantley County @ Cook
- Long County @ Frederica Academy
- Pierce County @ Fitzgerald
- Tattnall County @ Berrien
- Savannah @ Windsor Forest
- Washington-Wilkes @ Southeast Bulloch
- Toombs County @ Macon County
- Screven County @ Bryan County
- Claxton at McIntosh County Academy
- ECI @ Portal
- Jenkins County @ Metter
- Calvary Day @ Strong Rock Christian
- Mount De Sales @ Savannah Christian
- Stratford Academy @ Savannah Country Day
- Beaufort @ May River
- Hilton Head @ Bluffton
- Colleton County @ James Island
- Bishop England @ Battery Creek
- Whale Branch @ Baptist Hill
- Hilton Head Christian @ Bethesda Academy
- Thomas Sumter @ Beaufort Academy
- Orangeburg Prep @ Hilton Head Prep
- John Paul II @ Northwood Academy
- Colleton Prep @ Thomas Heyward