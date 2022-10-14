SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate.
However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below.
|Away team
|Home team
|Scores
|Northside Christian
|Bethesda Academy
|15 — 32 F
|Greenbrier
|Jenkins
|25 — 32 F
|Edmund Burke Academy
|RTCA
|20 — 38 F
|Evans
|Effingham County
|22 — 35 F
|Brantley County
|Vidalia
|0 — 46 F
|Islands
|Burke County
|0 — 63 F
|Bryan Co
|Screven Co
|0 — 19 F
|Toombs Co
|Pierce Co
|28 — 31 F
|Thomas Heyward
|Beaufort Academy
|27 — 31 F
|Johnson
|Calvary Day
|0 — 42 F
|Wade Hampton
|Woodland
|14 — 21 F
|Statesboro
|Coffee
|3 — 35 F
|Whale Branch
|Allendale Fairfax
|21 — 0 F
|James Island
|Bluffton
|56 — 10 F
|Jeff Davis
|Fitzgerald
|0 — 47
|McIntosh County Academy
|Montgomery County
|21 — 0 F
|Bulloch Academy
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
|7 — 35 F
|Hilton Head Prep
|Pinewood Prep
|7 — 48 F
|Branchville
|Estill
|Appling Co
|Windsor Forest
|38 — 0 F
|Hilton Head Christian
|Pee Dee Academy
|22 — 26 F
|Lakeside
|South Effingham
|13 — 26 F
|Ware Co
|Bradwell Institute
|48 — 0 F
|Southeast Bulloch
|Benedictine
|7 — 52 F
|Camden Co
|Beach
|Hilton Head Island
|Lucy Beckham
|17 — 19 F
|New Hampstead
|Wayne Co
|24 — 31 F
|Savannah
|Metter
|0 — 51 F
|Portal
|ECI
|14 — 42 F
|Richmond Hill
|Valdosta
|0 — 20 F
|Battery Creek
|Hanahan
|7 — 38 F
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.