SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate.

However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below.

Away team Home team Scores Northside Christian Bethesda Academy 15 — 32 F Greenbrier Jenkins 25 — 32 F Edmund Burke Academy RTCA 20 — 38 F Evans Effingham County 22 — 35 F Brantley County Vidalia 0 — 46 F Islands Burke County 0 — 63 F Bryan Co Screven Co 0 — 19 F Toombs Co Pierce Co 28 — 31 F Thomas Heyward Beaufort Academy 27 — 31 F Johnson Calvary Day 0 — 42 F Wade Hampton Woodland 14 — 21 F Statesboro Coffee 3 — 35 F Whale Branch Allendale Fairfax 21 — 0 F James Island Bluffton 56 — 10 F Jeff Davis Fitzgerald 0 — 47 McIntosh County Academy Montgomery County 21 — 0 F Bulloch Academy Thomas Jefferson Academy 7 — 35 F Hilton Head Prep Pinewood Prep 7 — 48 F Branchville Estill Appling Co Windsor Forest 38 — 0 F Hilton Head Christian Pee Dee Academy 22 — 26 F Lakeside South Effingham 13 — 26 F Ware Co Bradwell Institute 48 — 0 F Southeast Bulloch Benedictine 7 — 52 F Camden Co Beach Hilton Head Island Lucy Beckham 17 — 19 F New Hampstead Wayne Co 24 — 31 F Savannah Metter 0 — 51 F Portal ECI 14 — 42 F Richmond Hill Valdosta 0 — 20 F Battery Creek Hanahan 7 — 38 F

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.