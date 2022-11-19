SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another week of the Blitz highlight show is a good thing this time of the year.

So far, we have several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry ball clubs still in the playoffs, and as long as they keep winning, we keep bringing you stellar Blitz shows.

Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away team Home team Scores Gilbert Beaufort 21-31 Cross Estill 34-16 Fullington Academy Robert Toombs Christian 23-41 Pinewood Christian Brookwood 26-56 Chamblee Ware County 7-24 Spalding Benedictine 6-45 Wayne Co Perry 14-7 Liberty Co Thomasville 6 – 13 Savannah Christian Peach Co 23 – 7 Dougherty Calvary Day 41-54 Berrien Pierce Co 0-52 Northeast Appling Co 13 – 35 Clinch Co McIntosh County Academy 17-16 Screven Co Swainsboro 13-57 Dublin Metter 0 – 18

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.