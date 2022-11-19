SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another week of the Blitz highlight show is a good thing this time of the year.

So far, we have several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry ball clubs still in the playoffs, and as long as they keep winning, we keep bringing you stellar Blitz shows.

Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away teamHome teamScores
GilbertBeaufort21-31
CrossEstill34-16
Fullington AcademyRobert Toombs Christian23-41
Pinewood ChristianBrookwood26-56
ChambleeWare County7-24
SpaldingBenedictine6-45
Wayne CoPerry14-7
Liberty CoThomasville6 – 13
Savannah ChristianPeach Co23 – 7
DoughertyCalvary Day41-54
BerrienPierce Co0-52
NortheastAppling Co13 – 35
Clinch CoMcIntosh County Academy17-16
Screven CoSwainsboro13-57
DublinMetter0 – 18

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.