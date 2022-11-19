SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another week of the Blitz highlight show is a good thing this time of the year.
So far, we have several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry ball clubs still in the playoffs, and as long as they keep winning, we keep bringing you stellar Blitz shows.
Listed below are the Week 14 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|Away team
|Home team
|Scores
|Gilbert
|Beaufort
|21-31
|Cross
|Estill
|34-16
|Fullington Academy
|Robert Toombs Christian
|23-41
|Pinewood Christian
|Brookwood
|26-56
|Chamblee
|Ware County
|7-24
|Spalding
|Benedictine
|6-45
|Wayne Co
|Perry
|14-7
|Liberty Co
|Thomasville
|6 – 13
|Savannah Christian
|Peach Co
|23 – 7
|Dougherty
|Calvary Day
|41-54
|Berrien
|Pierce Co
|0-52
|Northeast
|Appling Co
|13 – 35
|Clinch Co
|McIntosh County Academy
|17-16
|Screven Co
|Swainsboro
|13-57
|Dublin
|Metter
|0 – 18
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.