SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups.

South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week.

We have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Friday Night Blitz Week 13 matchups below.

Away teamHome teamScore
Bacon CountySwainsboro0—47 F
Emanuel Co InstituteTelfair County
BlufftonSouth Florence
CrestwoodBeaufort
Wade HamptonOceanside Collegiate
Carvers BayEstill
Calhoun AcademyThomas Heyward
Colleton PrepBeaufort Academy
Bethesda AcademyWilliamsburg Academy
Tattnall CountyThomson
Montgomery CountyWilcox County
Washington CountyAppling County
Wheeler CountyMcIntosh County Academy
Toombs CountyPutnam County
ClaxtonLamar County
Effingham CountyLee County
Trinity ChristianWayne County
WhitewaterBenedictine
Crawford CountyScreven County
Southland AcademyPinewood Christian
Bryan CoHeard Co
Memorial DayFlint River Academy
TempleMetter
Glynn AcademyNorthside
Houston CoBrunswick

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.