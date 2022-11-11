SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups.

South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week.

We have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Friday Night Blitz Week 13 matchups below.

Away team Home team Score Bacon County Swainsboro 0—47 F Emanuel Co Institute Telfair County Bluffton South Florence Crestwood Beaufort Wade Hampton Oceanside Collegiate Carvers Bay Estill Calhoun Academy Thomas Heyward Colleton Prep Beaufort Academy Bethesda Academy Williamsburg Academy Tattnall County Thomson Montgomery County Wilcox County Washington County Appling County Wheeler County McIntosh County Academy Toombs County Putnam County Claxton Lamar County Effingham County Lee County Trinity Christian Wayne County Whitewater Benedictine Crawford County Screven County Southland Academy Pinewood Christian Bryan Co Heard Co Memorial Day Flint River Academy Temple Metter Glynn Academy Northside Houston Co Brunswick

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.