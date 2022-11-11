SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups.
South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week.
We have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Friday Night Blitz Week 13 matchups below.
|Away team
|Home team
|Score
|Bacon County
|Swainsboro
|0—47 F
|Emanuel Co Institute
|Telfair County
|Bluffton
|South Florence
|Crestwood
|Beaufort
|Wade Hampton
|Oceanside Collegiate
|Carvers Bay
|Estill
|Calhoun Academy
|Thomas Heyward
|Colleton Prep
|Beaufort Academy
|Bethesda Academy
|Williamsburg Academy
|Tattnall County
|Thomson
|Montgomery County
|Wilcox County
|Washington County
|Appling County
|Wheeler County
|McIntosh County Academy
|Toombs County
|Putnam County
|Claxton
|Lamar County
|Effingham County
|Lee County
|Trinity Christian
|Wayne County
|Whitewater
|Benedictine
|Crawford County
|Screven County
|Southland Academy
|Pinewood Christian
|Bryan Co
|Heard Co
|Memorial Day
|Flint River Academy
|Temple
|Metter
|Glynn Academy
|Northside
|Houston Co
|Brunswick
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.