Friday Night Blitz: Watch Richmond Hill vs. Liberty County

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Two longtime rivals are going head to head in Hinesville for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

It’s expected to be a close game between Richmond Hill High School vs. Liberty County High School.

Liberty County Panthers are 2-0 but they haven’t faced any great competition in the season so far.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Hill Wildcats lost by just four points to Camden County High, a powerhouse team. Last week, the Wildcats lost to New Hampstead.

Catch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here online. App user? Tap here to watch at wsav.com/livestream.

At 11:15 p.m. on WSAV, we’ll have a full wrap up of games from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.