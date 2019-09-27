Blitz Banner

Friday Night Blitz: Watch Richmond Hill vs. Liberty County

Friday Night Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Two longtime rivals are going head to head in Hinesville for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

It’s expected to be a close game between Richmond Hill High School vs. Liberty County High School.

Liberty County Panthers are 2-0 but they haven’t faced any great competition in the season so far.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Hill Wildcats lost by just four points to Camden County High, a powerhouse team. Last week, the Wildcats lost to New Hampstead.

Catch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here online. App user? Tap here to watch at wsav.com/livestream.

At 11:15 p.m. on WSAV, we’ll have a full wrap up of games from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blitz Border Bowl

More Blitz Border Bowl

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories