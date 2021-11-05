Final Blitz Game of the Week features fierce rivalry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between the first week of playoffs in South Carolina and deciding games for region championships, it’s a jam-packed Friday night in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

And with that, our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week is at one of the best rivalries in all of Georgia.

Pierce County High School is looking to repeat as Class AAA state champions this year. But before they do that, the Bears are also trying to wrap up a region championship against the Appling County High School Pirates.

There’s some bad blood between these two teams.

Appling County head coach Jordan Mullis said part of the challenge of playing Pierce County is keeping his guys in line during the game and making sure they don’t get penalized or thrown out.

The Bears won last year’s matchup with Appling County 28-21. Pierce County came up with six sacks in that game.

So for the Pirates to get their revenge, they are going to have to protect quarterback Dayson Griffis.

Our broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. from Blackshear. Watch live on this page or on the big channel, WSAV.

Don’t forget to tune back in at 11 p.m. for final scores and highlights.