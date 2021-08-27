Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Brunswick at McIntosh County

Friday Night Blitz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is live in Darien for McIntosh County’s game against Brunswick High.

The upcoming Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute was canceled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a live game to watch.

The Liberty County School System on Wednesday announced all students would be moving to virtual learning due to COVID. With that, all sports and after-school activities are suspended for the next two weeks.

Although we won’t get to see that rivalry game play out just yet, we’re told the schools are trying to reschedule for a date after Sept. 13.

Sports director Andrew Goldstein is providing play-by-play.

Check out the week two matchups and scores around the Coastal Empire below.

IslandsvsWindsor Forest9-20 FINAL
ManningvsAllendale-Fairfax
Wade HamptonvsAllendale-Fairfax
Clinch CountyvsAppling County
BlufftonvsBamburg-Ehrhardt
Thomas HeywardvsBattery Creek
St. John’s ChristianvsBeaufort Academy
Columbus (Miami)vsBenedictine
Calvary DayvsBulloch Academy
Hilton Head ChristianvsDorchester Academy
BeaufortvsEffingham County
Savannah Country DayvsEmmanuel County Institute
Denmark-OlarvsEstill
Colleton PrepvsHilton Head Prep
New HampsteadvsJohnson
Bryan CountyvsLincoln County
Bacon CountyvsLong County
Brunswick vsMcIntosh County Academy
South EffinghamvsMetter
PortalvsMontgomery County
Coastal Home SchoolvsNew Hope Leadership
Jefferson Davis AcademyvsPatrick Henry
GSICvsSavannah High
Brantley CountyvsSoutheast Bulloch
BethesdavsSt. Andrew’s
Robert Toombs ChristianvsThomas Jefferson Academy
Pierce CountyvsWayne County

