Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Brunswick at McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is live in Darien for McIntosh County’s game against Brunswick High.

The upcoming Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute was canceled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a live game to watch.

The Liberty County School System on Wednesday announced all students would be moving to virtual learning due to COVID. With that, all sports and after-school activities are suspended for the next two weeks.

Although we won’t get to see that rivalry game play out just yet, we’re told the schools are trying to reschedule for a date after Sept. 13.

Sports director Andrew Goldstein is providing play-by-play.

Check out the week two matchups and scores around the Coastal Empire below.