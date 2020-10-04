Beach, New Hampstead pick up Saturday wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Week five of high school football continued this week on Saturday night with Windsor Forest facing New Hampstead and Beach facing Savannah High.

Windsor Forest and New Hampstead kicked off their seasons with no score in the first 11 minutes, but the game ended up being full of some beautiful catches. Ultimately, New Hampstead came out on top, winning 7-6.

Related Content Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 final scores and highlights

Beach and Savannah High went down to the wire, and the bulldogs came out on top. Beach won the game 14-8.

See full highlights from both games, above!